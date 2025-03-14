Blaize Partners with Turbo Federal to Procure Contracts to Accelerate AI Solutions for the U.S. Department of Defense

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZAI) (Blaize), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge computing solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Turbo Federal, a trusted provider of AI transformation services to federal government agencies including the DoJ, DoD, DEA and FBI, to help Blaize establish relationships and identify and implement Blaize’s AI technology in federal use cases to support the adoption and testing of AI within the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO).

Under the Master Services Agreement with Turbo Federal, it will leverage established relationships with federal government agencies to provide Blaize with entry points into the federal market, including with the DoD’s CDAO with the goal of developing solutions to harness AI's potential for purposes of national security. This process enables the CDAO to work in partnership with prime contractors for DoD users to have a flexible means of supporting their commercial test and evaluation needs quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively.

The CDAO’s role is to identify AI resources to help the DoD test and improve AI systems developed for military operations and missions. Turbo Federal and Blaize hope to play a critical role in accelerating CDAO’s development and continuous testing of new AI tools and services, ensuring the seamless integration of AI technology into federal environments. The CDAO is the successor organization to the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. It has also recently subsumed the office of Defense Digital Service and the Office of Advancing Analytics within the DoD.

“AI is revolutionizing every industry, and the federal government is no exception. Federal entities are realizing the tremendous potential of AI to enable faster, better decision-making, which is vital for national security,” said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “Through this Agreement with Turbo Federal, we expect to establish a relationship with CDAO and collaborate with CDAO to accelerate the meaningful adoption of AI across the U.S. federal government when it's needed most.”

Blaize’s architecture and programming model enables organizations to create low-latency, energy-efficient Al solutions necessary for their intensive processing needs, such as image processing, security systems, and natural language processing. Blaize and Turbo Federal can provide the DoD with superior platforms ranging from inferencing in the data center to managing data in the physical world. Blaize systems deliver high efficiency and flexibility to meet power, performance, and cost targets, with full programmability to address a broad range of Al use cases, all of which are critical requirements for edge solutions.

“Blaize and Turbo Federal share a common mission: to accelerate efficient, fast-paced, high-quality AI adoptions,” said Kerry Gray, CEO at Turbo Federal. “With Blaize, we will apply this shared goal within the DoD’s CDAO, ultimately bolstering national security efforts.”

This latest agreement is part of a series of valuable partnerships for Blaize involving organizations such as the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, alwaysAI, and VSBLTY, potentially adding to Blaize’s growing customer pipeline.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

