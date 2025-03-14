AV’s Cutting-Edge One-Way Attack UAS Secures DIU Backing Under Project Artemis

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment (AV), the leader in defense technology, has secured a contract with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to accelerate the deployment of next-generation autonomous precision munitions.

As part of its strategic expansion into a new sector of the multi-billion-dollar defense market, AV has been awarded an Other Transaction Authority (OT) award by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as part of Project Artemis, an initiative launched to rapidly test and operationally evaluate long-range, one-way uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) for the Department of Defense (DoD). This strategic effort, sponsored by the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment (A&S), is driven by urgent congressional direction to accelerate the deployment of innovative precision-strike platforms in contested environments.

This award aligns with Secretary Pete Hegseth’s directive in a memorandum issued on February 18, 2025, which exempts uncrewed systems from broad defense budget cuts and underscores the Pentagon’s commitment to advancing autonomous capabilities as a critical component of modern military operations.

AV’s fully autonomous, GPS-denied, precision-strike, one-way attack UAS is engineered for mass production and designed to operate in disrupted, disconnected, intermittent, and low-bandwidth environments, ensuring unmatched resilience against advanced electronic warfare (EW) threats. With a software-defined architecture, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and advanced GNSS-independent navigation, AV’s platform rapidly delivers a next-generation solution for modern conflict. AV’s AVACORE™ autonomy software and SPOTR-Edge™ computer vision are critical components enabling these capabilities quickly and at scale.

“Project Artemis represents a major step in transforming how the DoD identifies, tests, and deploys asymmetric capabilities to the warfighter at speed and scale,” said Jeff Rodrian, AV’s senior vice president and general manager of MacCready Works. “AV’s next-generation software-defined autonomous one-way attack UAS is already in the hands of early adopters and is now part of the Blue UAS ecosystem. Through this DIU contract, we look forward to quickly expanding its deployment to meet the urgent needs of today’s battlespace.”

As part of this initiative, AV will participate in aggressive testing and integration efforts, to demonstrate prototype success by the end of May 2025. These evaluations will provide critical data to inform procurement decisions for the Services and Combatant Commands, delivering options years ahead of traditional acquisition timelines.

The demand for long-range, autonomous precision strike systems has never been greater. AV is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure U.S. and allied forces maintain an operational advantage in contested environments.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a global leader in intelligent multi-domain robotic systems, uncrewed aircraft and ground systems, sensors, software analytics and connectivity. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AeroVironment delivers actionable intelligence so our customers can proceed with certainty. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.