Summit Financial Strengthens Growth Momentum With Investment in $830M Gateway Advisory

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Summit Financial (“Summit”), ​​a preeminent investment advisory firm with over 40 years of experience* providing market-leading, multi-family office services that empower financial advisors to accelerate growth, today announced Gateway Advisory (“Gateway”) is the latest firm to join its expanding network. This marks Summit’s 21st strategic investment since the start of 2024, reinforcing its status as a premier partner for forward-thinking advisory firms seeking accelerated growth and enhanced capabilities.

Founded in 2010 and led by principals Brian Power, CFP®, M.S., Jay Flamme and Glenn Blachman, CFP®, CIMA®, AIF®, Gateway is a New Jersey-based firm with $830 million in assets under management (“AUM”). Known for its hands-on, integrated approach, Gateway specializes in investment advice, tax planning, risk management, estate and wealth transfer planning, philanthropy and cash flow and debt management.

“At Gateway, we believe managing wealth goes beyond investing. It’s about coordinating every aspect of a client’s financial picture to bring clarity and peace of mind,” said Power. “Summit provides the perfect balance of independence and support, allowing us to enhance our service offerings while preserving the highly personalized service our clients expect. Through this partnership, we can be even stronger advocates for their financial well-being, guiding them toward informed, confident decisions at every stage of life.”

Summit empowers entrepreneurial firms like Gateway by blending the flexibility of independence with a comprehensive multi-family office ecosystem. This model accelerates professional growth through access to in-house attorneys, tax specialists, financial planners and investment strategists.

“The addition of Gateway builds on our record-breaking momentum and underscores our commitment to empowering entrepreneurial advisors,” said Stan Gregor, CEO of Summit Financial Holdings. “We are dedicated to providing advisors the tools, resources and support needed to achieve scale without compromising identity or high-touch client service. We are eager to see the future growth and success that this partnership will bring.”

“Gateway has established a remarkable reputation for fostering deep client relationships and delivering comprehensive financial planning,” added Keith Soltis, ChFC, CLTC, Summit’s Head of Growth and Business Development. “With Summit’s support, they now have the resources and infrastructure to amplify their impact while continuing to deliver the bespoke service their clients trust. We’re excited to see what’s next for them.”

Gateway Advisory's team will join forces with Summit's Parsippany office, ensuring a smooth integration and continued delivery of exceptional service to clients.

A 2024 Forbes|SHOOK and Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm, Summit remains committed to its founding principles of independence and powerful financial planning. Interested advisors and firm leaders can learn more about Summit’s all-inclusive platform of fully integrated industry-leading services, thought leaders and innovative technology—known as the SummitVantage™—at summitfinancial.com.

