JVM Realty Expands Partnership with Xeal to Deploy EV Chargers Across 20+ Midwest Multifamily Properties

Xeal, the only smart EV charging solution with a 100% uptime guarantee powered by its patented self-reliant computing technology, today announced the significant expansion of its partnership with JVM Realty, a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm.

Piloted in 2023, the partnership is now expanding, with over 20 sites planned for deployment across JVM’s portfolio in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. As of Q3 2024, more than 188,700 EVs were registered in these states, representing a wave of EV adoption, and JVM is focused on being prepared for this growth.

The multifamily real estate market across Midwest states remains strong, with steady demand and evolving resident expectations driving investment in modern amenities. The Chicago apartment market saw a 2.7% increase in asking rents year-over-year for the first quarter of 2024 with vacancies hovering around 5.6%. These metrics showcase the city's healthy market resilience amid broader economic shifts. Similarly, key metro areas, including Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Kansas City, and St. Louis, are experiencing a surge in multifamily development fueled by population growth and increasing demand for high-quality, future-proof properties. JVM Realty’s commitment to innovation is evident in its investment in controlled building access, smart technology, and EV charging infrastructure, ensuring its properties stay ahead of market trends.

Partnering with Xeal, JVM is expanding EV charging accessibility across its portfolio, supporting the rapid adoption of electric vehicles while enhancing resident convenience and sustainability efforts. This strategic investment aligns with the region’s evolving real estate landscape, where sustainable and tech-forward amenities are key to attracting and retaining residents.

"JVM Realty is setting a new standard in resident experience by scaling investments in amenities that residents actively value and use," said Zander Isaacson, CEO of Xeal. "Our self-computing technology offers not only reliable service but also seamless integration with other tech-enabled features, creating cohesive, modern living spaces that support both convenience and sustainability goals. We are ecstatic to partner with JVM and like-minded real estate leaders focused on delivering the best resident experience across their portfolio."

Today's residents expect seamless, tech-forward living experiences, leading property owners to invest in critical value-add amenities that enhance appeal and strengthen resident satisfaction. Xeal's 100% uptime guarantee infrastructure ensures reliable, maintenance-free EV charging, supporting operational efficiency and resident retention. These capital improvements not only contribute to higher leasing velocity but also build a future-ready property portfolio that meets the demands of today's renters.

JVM's latest expansion is part of the company's broader approach to providing digital-first, seamless living experiences. The company integrates the core offerings for leading multifamily properties, from managed Wi-Fi to pet amenities and critical parking infrastructure.

About Xeal

Trusted by over 300 top real estate leaders, Xeal delivers a self-sufficient, smart charging experience for EV drivers. Xeal’s 'Never Down' approach ensures a frictionless user experience with minimal infrastructure upgrades and no reliance on single-point-of-failure central networks. Xeal EV chargers are powered by its patented self-reliant computing protocol that provides drivers 100% uptime guarantee and clients a full suite of smart functions ranging from metered payments on charging sessions, energy management, access control, and revenue sharing while offering users a more reliable and secure way to charge up. Based in NYC, Xeal is leading the charge in the EV revolution. For more information, visit www.xealenergy.com.

About JVM Realty

JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents, and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.6 billion multifamily portfolio in the greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.