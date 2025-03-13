Zenbase Partners with Cogir Real Estate to Empower Ontario Residents with Credit-Building and Flexible Rent Payments

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cogir Real Estate (Multi Residential Ontario division), a leading property management company, has partnered with Zenbase, a financial technology company specializing in rent payment solutions, to offer Ontario residents powerful tools to build credit and manage rent payments more flexibly. Through this partnership, Cogir residents will now have access to Zenbase’s CreditBuilder & RentHistory solution, which allows them to automatically report past and ongoing rent payments to Equifax, helping them establish and improve their credit reports. Additionally, residents can take advantage of CustomRent, an innovative budgeting tool that enables them to split rent payments, maximizing cash flow and reducing financial stress.

“Cogir is dedicated to enhancing the financial well-being of our residents, and this partnership with Zenbase aligns perfectly with that commitment,” said Yariv Sharon, Vice President of Operations, Cogir Real Estate. “By offering a seamless way to build credit and improve financial stability, we are empowering our residents with valuable tools that support their long-term financial success.”

Zenbase’s CreditBuilder & RentHistory solution provides residents with an opportunity to leverage their rent payments—often their largest recurring expense—as a means to build their credit history. Meanwhile, CustomRent gives tenants greater control over their finances by offering the flexibility to split rent into smaller, more manageable payments.

“We are thrilled to partner with Cogir to bring these impactful financial solutions to their residents,” said Koray Can Oztekin, CEO & Founder of Zenbase. “Our mission is to make rent more flexible and financially beneficial for everyone. With Cogir’s commitment to resident satisfaction and financial empowerment, we are confident this collaboration will make a significant difference in the lives of Ontario renters.”

This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the rental experience, improve financial wellness, and maximize operational efficiency.

About Zenbase

Zenbase, a leader in smart rent payments, is committed to economic inclusion that fosters financial empowerment for renters. Our solutions aid the financial wellness of renters while improving operational efficiency for property managers. Rent is usually due on the first of the month, but that doesn’t align with most people’s bi-monthly pay cycle. Zenbase fixed that misalignment by offering residents the option to split their rent into two monthly payments and provides other financial health tools including Canada’s only automated rent reporting to support building resident’s credit. For more information about Zenbase’s ESG inspired solutions visit myzenbase.com.

About Cogir Real Estate

At Cogir Real Estate, we are more than just property management, we are community builders. With a passion for excellence, innovation, and personalized service, we create inspiring spaces where people live, work, and thrive. From residential and commercial properties to senior living communities, our hands-on approach ensures quality, care, and strong relationships with residents, tenants, and partners.

With a growing presence across Canada and the U.S., we remain committed to a people-focused approach, creativity, excellence, and a customer-first mindset.