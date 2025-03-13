Ameresco Partners with the City of Brockton to Modernize Historic Buildings and Promote Sustainability

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers navigate the energy transition, today announced its ongoing partnership with the City of Brockton to preserve and modernize some of the City's most treasured buildings. Through this collaboration, Ameresco has been instrumental in making these buildings more energy-efficient and healthier for their occupants and visitors.

The City of Brockton has embarked on generational projects aimed at preserving two of its most beautiful and historically significant buildings: City Hall, built in 1892, and the War Memorial Building, dedicated on June 20, 1930. These projects are part of a broader initiative to enhance City buildings, and lighting projects throughout Brockton.

"Ameresco is honored to collaborate with the City of Brockton on these transformative projects,” said Pete Christakis, President of East USA & Greece; Project Risk at Ameresco. “Our goal is to enhance the energy efficiency and overall sustainability of these historic buildings while preserving their unique character. Mayor Sullivan's exceptional leadership, vision and dedication have been instrumental in driving these initiatives forward, ensuring that the investments are not only preserving the city's historic landmarks but also enhancing the quality of life for its residents.”

The City of Brockton's $7 million energy savings performance contract (ESPC) will deliver comprehensive upgrades, including advanced lighting systems, new energy management technologies, and enhanced HVAC and ventilation systems with completion expected in 2025. The City Hall project is well underway and will soon feature a Direct Outdoor Air System (DOAS) to introduce fresh air and provide a healthier and more pleasant experience for government officials and visitors.

The War Memorial Building, dedicated to honoring the memory of the men and women who served our country in times of war, has undergone significant enhancements and upgrades. The $3 million ESPC improvements include a new HVAC system, advanced lighting systems, a new roof, restoration of historic windows and trims, new energy management technologies, and the installation of energy-efficient storm windows. These upgrades successfully modernized the cherished civic landmark while maintaining the building's historic integrity.

"We are incredibly proud of the work being done to preserve and upgrade Brockton's historic buildings,” said Robert F. Sullivan, Mayor of the City of Brockton, Massachusetts. “These projects not only honor our past but also ensure a healthier and more sustainable future for our City and our community. The partnership with Ameresco has been instrumental in making these improvements possible, and we are grateful for their expertise, support and dedication."

“This historic investment in our infrastructure has allowed us to make generational changes to the City's most visible assets like the City Hall, War Memorial Building, the Council on Aging, city parks and playgrounds, and the Cosgrove Memorial Pool,” said Troy Clarkson, CFO, City of Brockton, Massachusetts. “This initiative is part of our ongoing partnership with Ameresco. In addition to historic buildings, Ameresco and the City of Brockton have been actively working on a number of projects to create healthier and more comfortable environments for our residents, students, and employees.”

These projects are set to positively impact Brockton residents of all ages for generations to come. Ameresco's partnership with the City of Brockton on these transformative projects brings significant benefits, contributing to a more sustainable and energy-efficient future.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering diversified generation solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

