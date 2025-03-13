Sunlake Capital Partners Launches Investigations Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunlake Capital Partners (“Sunlake”) is pleased to announce that it has invested in Sphere Investigations Holdings, LLC (“Sphere” or the “Company”), a fraud and corporate investigations platform, via partnerships with Fraud Sniffr, Inc. (“Fraud Sniffr”) and Phenix Investigations, Inc. (“Phenix”). Sphere was formed and funded in collaboration with Mangrove Equity Partners.

Founded in 2013, Fraud Sniffr leverages data from sources such as social media, physical surveillance, and medical canvassing to facilitate fraud investigations. Customers value Fraud Sniffr’s detailed and accurate reports, highly responsive customer service, and quick turnaround times on report delivery. Fraud Sniffr serves major insurance companies, third party administrators, and law firms as clients.

With over 30 years of experience, Phenix provides comprehensive investigative services including asset search, surveillance, and customized complex case assignments. Phenix has performed thousands of engagements for major law firms, multinational corporations and various public figures, often delivering decisive results in connection with complex, high-value investigative matters.

Andrew Galante, Principal at Sunlake, said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Fraud Sniffr and Phenix teams as we execute on our thesis in the investigations space. These businesses are complementary assets that position Sphere as a market leading investigations platform with significant growth potential.”

Brett Morris, Principal at Sunlake, said, “The combination of Fraud Sniffr and Phenix allows Sphere to offer discerning clientele a full set of high-quality investigation services. Fraud Sniffr and Phenix prioritize customer service, thorough investigations, and timely reporting, which stand out in the fragmented investigations sector.”

Sphere is Sunlake’s second platform in the safety and security industries, building on the success of PPS, the firm’s contract security and protection services platform.

About Sunlake Capital Partners

Sunlake Capital Partners is a Florida-based private investment firm focused on control investments in family and entrepreneur owned companies. Beginning operations in 2017, Sunlake specializes in the security and safety industries. Sunlake seeks to deliver proprietary value creation by leveraging its deep experience and extensive network in the security and safety industries.

Sunlake is actively seeking acquisitions of standout investigations firms to support Sphere’s growth with new and existing investigative capabilities. For more information, visit sunlakecapital.com.