Contentnea Health Partners With eClinicalWorks to Adopt Comprehensive Cloud-Based EHR System

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Contentnea Health is adopting its cloud-based EHR system to streamline workflows at its health centers. The North Carolina-based, 35-provider Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) reports selecting eClinicalWorks due to the unified solution meeting the unique needs of health centers, including medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and UDS+. By leveraging the AI-powered EHR, the practice aims to improve its quality of care and efficiency.

"Our partnership with eClinicalWorks will be instrumental in streamlining workflows and enhancing patient care. The cloud-based AI-powered EHR will support our medical, behavioral health, dental, and population health services with an all-in-one solution," said Melissa Torres, CEO of Contentnea Health. “Implementing a unified solution will help us make significant progress toward our value-based care goals, and solutions like PRISMA allow us to quickly access patient information. We’re particularly looking forward to implementing capabilities such as customizable reporting and analytics for improved data management, interoperability to improve care coordination with external entities, and patient engagement solutions like telehealth.”

Contentnea Health serves its entire community. Over 86% of its patients are uninsured, and 38% are agricultural workers or their family members. The health center operates through five centers, two school-based sites, two mobile medical units, a mobile dental unit, and an on-site pharmacy. The eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR intelligence will help leverage patient data from all sources more effectively and will be a significant step towards expanding access to healthcare for the community.

"eClinicalWorks is proud to partner with Contentnea Health to streamline its daily workflow. With our AI-driven cloud-based EHR, we aim to reduce the burden on healthcare professionals and help them increase their focus on patient care and access," said Girish Navani, CEO & co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "eClinicalWorks is proud to lead the integration of AI technologies in the healthcare system. Contentnea Health will have access to improved data management tools and customizable reporting and analytics, which will help it better serve its patients and continue its important mission of creating healthier families and communities."

eClinicalWorks is trusted by health centers and providers nationwide, offering unified AI-driven solutions to meet the distinct needs of health centers. Backed by the robust eClinicalWorks Cloud, powered by Microsoft Azure, it offers an all-inclusive suite without the need for servers, maintenance, updates, or storage space. For more information about eClinicalWorks health center solutions, visit www.eclinicalworks.com.

About Contentnea Health

Contentnea Health is a system of health centers operating in eastern North Carolina. Contentnea Health serves the local community through a network of five centers, two school-based sites, and mobile medical and dental units. It provides medical, dental, and behavioral health care services and extends its services to uninsured, underinsured, and underserved populations. Contentnea Health's primary goal is to increase access to healthcare for the entire community through an integrated care model that focuses on the holistic wellness of each patient. For more information, visit contentnea.org.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.