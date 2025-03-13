Copia Scientific Announces Strategic Distribution Agreement with Opentrons

TAUNTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Copia Scientific, a leader in providing new and certified pre-owned laboratory equipment and integration services, is excited to announce a strategic distribution agreement with Opentrons Robotics, a business unit of Opentrons Labworks, Inc., and, a global innovator in lab automation. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced access to cutting-edge automation technologies and sustainable laboratory equipment solutions for life scientists worldwide.

This partnership combines Copia Scientific’s expertise in providing laboratory equipment and seamlessly integrating workflows, with Opentrons® advanced robotics and workflow automation solutions. Together, the companies will empower scientific research facilities to optimize their operations, reduce costs, and achieve unparalleled efficiency in lab processes.

“ We are thrilled to partner with Opentrons to bring accessible and innovative automation solutions to the scientific community,” said Dyan Reagan, COO of Copia Scientific. “ This collaboration underscores our commitment to accessibility and innovation by helping labs worldwide access affordable and high-quality tools.”

Opentrons' flexible, user-friendly automation, including their flagship platform, the Opentrons Flex®, will complement Copia Scientific’s offerings, enabling seamless integration into diverse laboratory workflows. Through this agreement, customers will benefit from improved productivity, and the ability to scale research efforts efficiently.

For more information about this partnership and how it can transform your laboratory, please visit - https://www.copiasci.com/.

About Copia Scientific

Copia Scientific specializes in certified pre-owned laboratory equipment and services, helping laboratories maximize efficiency while promoting sustainability. With a focus on quality and reliability, Copia Scientific serves a global customer base across the life sciences sector.

About Opentrons Labworks, Inc.

Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a disruptive life science company and the current market leader in entry-level lab automation, accelerates innovation in research and healthcare through its integrated lab platform, which includes business units Opentrons® Robotics and Neochromosome®. Opentrons has raised over $200 million in funding and achieved unicorn status based on its innovative technologies. The Opentrons Flex® is Opentrons’ newest generation of liquid-handling lab robots, offering open-source accessibility and compatibility with generative AI tools. Opentrons Robotics provides thousands of institutions with flexible, easy-to-use lab robots, automating R&D operations and making a vast open-source library accessible to life sciences researchers worldwide. Opentrons is used in labs at the top 20 academic universities in the US and 14 of 15 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Learn more at https://opentrons.com/.