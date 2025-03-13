Archer and Palantir to Build the AI Foundation for the Future of Next-Gen Aviation Technologies

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) announced a partnership today to build the AI foundation for the future of next-gen aviation technologies.

For decades, the aviation industry has made only incremental improvements, constrained by legacy technology and a dominant duopoly in commercial aviation. With the rapid acceleration of AI, as well as breakthroughs in distributed electric propulsion, the industry is now poised for change.

The two plan to leverage Palantir Foundry and AIP to accelerate the scaling of Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities at its facilities in Georgia and Silicon Valley, with the intent to advance the development of software solutions to drive innovation across the entire value chain.

This would include the development of next-gen software utilizing AI to improve a range of aviation systems, including air traffic control, movement control and route planning, with the goal of improving efficiency, safety and affordability across the industry.

Archer and Palantir will formalize this partnership later today during a signing ceremony between Palantir co-founder and CEO, Alex Karp, and Archer founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein, at Palantir’s AIPCon.

“Palantir’s partnership with Archer is redefining the future of flight, making it not only more efficient but also more accessible,” said Alex Karp. “By integrating Palantir's advanced AI capabilities with Archer's innovative approach to aircraft manufacturing and operations, we are setting the stage for a transformative leap in efficiency, safety and sustainability.”

Adam Goldstein said, “While the aviation industry has an unmatched level of safety, much of the legacy technology supporting the industry has only incrementally advanced. AI and software present an inflection point that will shape the future of aviation. We’re proud to be partnering with Dr. Karp and the entire Palantir team to build the AI backbone for the next generation of aviation.”

About Archer

Archer is designing and developing the key enabling technologies and aircraft necessary to power the future of aviation. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at palantir.com.

Source: Archer Aviation

Text: ArcherIR

