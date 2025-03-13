AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Protective Life Corporation’s Key Subsidiaries Following Announced Reinsurance Agreement with Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of the primary life insurance subsidiaries of Protective Life Corporation (headquartered in Birmingham, AL), collectively known as Protective, remain unchanged following an announced reinsurance arrangement under which it will cede $9.7 billion of reserves to Resolution Life Group Holdings Ltd. Protective will retain administration of the underlying policies.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. This ceded business is associated with several products within Protective’s operations and is anticipated to increase its capitalization and provide lower exposure to long-tailed liabilities. While there is no immediate Credit Ratings impact, AM Best views this as potentially having a favorable impact on Protective’s overall risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and it will be considered as part of the ongoing review.

The FSR of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term ICRs of “aa-” (Superior) of the following primary life insurance subsidiaries of Protective remain unchanged:

Protective Life Insurance Company

Protective Life and Annuity Insurance Company

West Coast Life Insurance Company

MONY Life Insurance Company

