Goldbergs Group Expands Culinary Horizon With Addition of Pasta Mami to the Mix

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goldbergs Group, the premier food solution provider consisting of restaurants, manufacturing plants, commercial kitchens and airline catering services, is excited to announce the recent addition of Pasta Mami to its portfolio. The Atlanta-based pasta manufacturers are long-time partners of Goldbergs Group, having supplied artisanal pastas for the company’s award-winning airline catering services. The strategic partnership underscores Goldbergs Group’s commitment to providing exceptional food solutions across its restaurants, manufacturing plants, and catering services, particularly within its award-winning airline catering sector.

“For years, we’ve been proud collaborators with Pasta Mami, leveraging their exceptional products to elevate our offerings. Their dedication to quality has made them a trusted partner to restaurants, caterers, grocers, and hotels across the region,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-Chief Executive Officer for Goldbergs Group. “We are excited to share this major milestone for our partnership and to embark on a future filled with creativity, collaboration, and extraordinary pasta!”

Pasta Mami was founded in 1987 by Mark and Hilda Portwood. The woman-owned and family-run company has become synonymous with fresh, all-natural pasta crafted daily without preservatives or artificial coloring. Their from scratch recipes have delighted fans across Georgia from wholesale offerings to various grocers.

"Pasta Mami has always been about honoring tradition, craftsmanship, and the love of great pasta,” said Angela Cook, Co-Founder/Owner of Pasta Mami. “Joining the Goldbergs Group allows us to continue that mission on a larger scale while staying true to our roots. We’re excited for this next chapter and can’t wait to share even more of what we love with our customers.”

“We look forward to continuing to support Pasta Mami’s legacy while taking it to new heights through this partnership,” added Saxe. “Together, we plan on building on a shared commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and culinary excellence to open new doors for exciting growth opportunities locally and beyond.”

About Goldbergs Group

Goldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Goldline Catering Co., Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, and Goldbergs Commissary. For more information, visit www.goldbergsgroup.com.