Wysa and April Health Merge to Revolutionize Access to Behavioral Health Care Through Primary Care Providers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April Health, a leader in integrating behavioral health into primary care, today announces a transformative merger with Wysa, the global leader in AI for mental health. Together, they address one of the most pressing issues in healthcare, ensuring patients receive timely, effective mental health support, by combining human-led care with Wysa’s clinically proven therapeutic AI.

The collaboration will provide patients with continuous, personalized care, through a combination of behavioral health specialists, psychiatrists, and Wysa’s AI-driven guidance, ensuring that no referral goes unanswered. This groundbreaking combination of AI and human resources in one model of care guarantees that patients receive support between clinician visits and eliminates the wait times that often plague mental health care.

Redefining Behavioral Health in Primary Care

Behavioral health care is often difficult to access, particularly in rural and underserved areas where mental health providers are scarce. Half of the US population lives in a mental health desert, leading to an average wait time of 3-4 months for psychiatric support. 80% of patients turn to their primary care providers (PCPs) for help, but without dedicated behavioral health support, providers face limited options for effective treatment.

Founded to change this reality, April Health embeds virtual behavioral health services into primary care practices to ensure patients receive the care they need. Now, with Wysa’s Therapeutic AI Coach integrated into its model, April Health patients can access a hybrid of human and AI-guided care—expanding access without increasing the burden on providers and overcoming insurance barriers.

“Mental healthcare doesn’t fit neatly into appointment slots. Patients need support between visits, and providers need solutions that don’t add to their workload,” said Jesse Weinberg, CEO at April Health. “By integrating Wysa’s AI, every patient referred to us receives ongoing care—whether through a behavioral health specialist, a psychiatrist, or AI-powered guidance tailored to their needs. This combined approach drives better outcomes in less time, helping to bridge America’s mental health gap.”

No Referral Unfulfilled

More than 50% of behavioral health referrals in primary care settings are unsuccessful, leaving patients without critical support. April Health is addressing this by taking full responsibility for patient follow-through. Once a provider refers a patient, April Health ensures they receive the right level of care—whether that means direct engagement with a behavioral health care manager, psychiatric medication recommendations, or digital support from Wysa’s Therapeutic AI Coach. Every patient, regardless of insurance coverage, will have access to Wysa’s AI-powered support, making this a scalable solution for expanding mental health care without financial barriers.

“No one should have to wait for behavioral health care, yet the reality is most patients face long delays, assuming they ever get the support they need,” said Ramakant Vempati, Co-founder and President of Wysa. “By bringing Wysa’s AI into April Health’s care model, we’re creating a seamless system where patients can engage with mental health support immediately, while still receiving expert-led care.”

A Model That Works for Patients and Providers

April Health’s integration of AI reinforces Collaborative Care Management (CoCM), a proven model allowing primary care and specialty clinics to be reimbursed for behavioral health services. This approach not only improves patient outcomes but also makes behavioral health financially sustainable for healthcare practices.

By partnering with April Health, Primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and more can now integrate behavioral health into their practice without hiring additional staff or disrupting existing workflows. Providers simply refer patients to an introductory call with April Health, where care managers assess needs and initiate a psychiatrist-led collaborative care plan. This ensures patients receive comprehensive behavioral health support within the time constraints of primary care.

The Future of Integrated Behavioral Health

With this integration, April Health and Wysa demonstrate that behavioral health care can be both accessible and scalable—offering human support where it’s needed while ensuring every patient has continuous access to clinically validated mental health tools. The first providers to adopt this integrated model are April Health’s existing primary care partners within LifePoint Healthcare and The Newton Clinic (affiliated with MercyOne).

For more information, visit www.aprilhealth.com and www.wysa.com.

About April Health

April Health partners with primary care providers to integrate virtual behavioral health services into their practices, ensuring that more patients receive the mental health support they need. By combining care management, psychiatric services, and clinician-driven insights, April Health bridges the gap between physical and mental health care.

About Wysa

Wysa is a global leader in AI-powered mental health support, providing clinically validated tools to help individuals manage stress, anxiety, and depression. Wysa’s Therapeutic AI Coach is trusted by healthcare providers, employers, and insurers worldwide to enhance access to high-quality behavioral health care.