OptiMantra Becomes Platinum Vendor Affiliate with the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OptiMantra, a leading electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management platform, is proud to announce its new status as a Platinum Vendor Affiliate with the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa). This partnership solidifies OptiMantra’s commitment to supporting medical spa professionals with advanced, customizable technology solutions designed to enhance day-to-day operations and patient care.

As a Platinum Vendor Affiliate, OptiMantra will work closely with AmSpa members to provide tailored solutions that address the unique needs of medical and aesthetic practices. With features that include robust patient communications tools, comprehensive charting, seamless electronic prescribing, lab, supplement, insurance and other integrations, and industry-specific workflow automation, OptiMantra empowers med spas to optimize efficiency while maintaining compliance and delivering an exceptional patient experience.

“Medical aesthetic practices require specialized tools to manage their growing businesses effectively,” said Lauren Vetter, Head of Growth at OptiMantra. “By partnering with AmSpa at the Platinum level, we reaffirm our dedication to equipping medspa professionals with innovative solutions that simplify practice management and drive success.”

AmSpa is the premier resource for medical aesthetic professionals, offering legal and business guidance, training, and industry-leading education. Through this partnership, OptiMantra will extend exclusive benefits and insights to AmSpa members, ensuring they have the right technology to scale their practices with confidence.

As part of their partnership, members of AmSpa will receive 25 percent off their OptiMantra subscription cost.

For more information about OptiMantra and its solutions for medical spas, visit optimantra.com/trial for a free trial.

About OptiMantra

OptiMantra provides a comprehensive, all-in-one EHR and practice management system designed to meet the unique needs of medical and wellness providers, including medical spas, functional and integrative medicine practitioners, psychiatric providers, and primary care providers. Its intuitive platform offers advanced charting, scheduling, billing, and patient engagement tools to enhance practice efficiency and patient outcomes.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides legal, regulatory, and business resources for medical aesthetic professionals. With a commitment to compliance and industry growth, AmSpa offers education, networking, and advocacy to support the success of medical spa practices nationwide.