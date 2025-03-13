TradeZing, an AI-Powered Social Investing Platform, Seeks Strategic Partner—Retains 733Park

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In today’s high-volatility trading environment, having instant access to AI-filtered market news and insights isn’t just an advantage—it’s a necessity. TradeZing, the AI-powered social investing platform, is rapidly becoming an essential tool for traders looking to stay ahead of market-moving events. Now, the company is seeking a strategic partner to propel its growth and innovation. To lead this initiative, TradeZing has retained 733Park, a premier advisory firm specializing in bringing in strategic partners and majority investors for AI-driven companies.

TradeZing’s AI-driven platform delivers real-time market insights, sentiment analysis, and trending financial news, helping retail investors navigate the constant swings caused by economic shifts and global policy changes. The platform also taps into the power of "finfluencers"—top traders whose success is tracked and rated—giving users a new way to identify and act on high-probability trade opportunities.

Now, TradeZing is taking its user experience to the next level with a soon-to-be-announced partnership with a top-tier brokerage, allowing subscribers to seamlessly place trades with one click. This integration ensures that traders can act immediately on AI-driven insights, breaking news, and the latest market trends—all within the TradeZing ecosystem.

"AI and social investing are reshaping how traders engage with the markets, and TradeZing is leading the charge," said Jordan Edelson, CEO of TradeZing. "With our real-time insights, top-rated finfluencers, and now our one-click trading integration, we are giving investors an unparalleled edge. By partnering with 733Park, we’re looking to align with strategic partners who recognize the power of AI-driven trading and want to be part of this financial revolution."

Lane Gordon, CEO of 733Park, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We’re thrilled to be representing TradeZing as they push the boundaries of AI-powered social investing. At the same time, we’re excited about 733Park’s own growth as we continue to bring more and more AI platforms to market. We have built a specialty around this space, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of connecting the most innovative AI-driven companies with the right strategic partners."

About TradeZing

TradeZing is an AI-powered social investing platform designed for retail investors. By combining advanced machine learning with real-time market sentiment, TradeZing provides users with actionable insights, a vibrant trading community, and access to top-rated finfluencers. Now integrated with a leading brokerage, TradeZing enables seamless, one-click trading based on the latest market trends.

About 733Park

733Park is the bridge between innovation and investment, specializing in AI, fintech, and payments. We don’t just connect businesses with investors—we align visionaries with the right strategic partners to accelerate growth, disrupt industries, and lead markets. If you’re building the future of AI, fintech, or payments, or seeking to invest in the next category leader, let’s start a conversation. The right partnerships don’t just happen—they’re engineered.