GUESS?, Inc. and WHP Global Announce rag & bone Licensee Partnership with Signal Brands to Expand Accessories Business

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guess?, Inc. and its partner global brand management firm WHP Global, which jointly owns the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, announce a five-year licensee partnership with Signal Brands – a longtime GUESS licensee partner, to develop and further expand rag & bone’s handbags and small leather goods category.

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a leader in the American fashion scene. Known for its authentic understated New York aesthetic, blending traditional craftsmanship with modern cultural references, the brand has become synonymous over the years with effortless quality clothing for both men and women.

For over 30 years, Signal Brands has and continues to collectively manage a portfolio of globally renowned fashion brands licensed for handbags, small leather goods, luggage and travel accessories. With its strong relationships with leading retailers and global distribution network, this partnership represents a significant milestone in rag & bone’s commitment to global expansion.

Paul Marciano, GUESS co-founder and Chief Creative Officer, stated, “Signal has been a licensee of GUESS since 1990, and we have now extended our partnership for another 15 years with the GUESS brand for all the handbags around the world. Since the acquisition of rag & bone, we believe it is an essential part of the business from which rag & bone will benefit – the expertise, knowledge, and skill of the incredible design team that Jason Rimokh and his father Jack have developed over the decades. We are confident that it will be a great addition to the world of rag & bone.”

Jason Rimokh, Chief Executive Officer of Signal Brands, expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture. “We are incredibly excited to bring our expertise to rag & bone's handbag line. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality products that resonate with consumers,” said Rimokh. “I am deeply grateful to Paul Marciano, co-founder of GUESS and a true legend in the fashion industry, for his continued guidance and partnership. Working with Paul has been an incredible experience, and now having the opportunity to collaborate with Andrew Rosen, another icon in the fashion world, is truly an honor. Signal Brands looks forward to leveraging its extensive industry experience to bring innovative and stylish designs to rag & bone's handbag collection while continuing to build on the company's successful partnerships.”

The inaugural collection launches this Spring 2025 and will be available at rag & bone boutiques worldwide, rag-bone.com and premium retailers in North America including Nordstrom and Bloomingdales.

About GUESS?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of November 2, 2024, the Company directly operated 1,057 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 541 additional retail stores worldwide. As of November 2, 2024, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Signal Brands

Signal Brands has over 30 years experience managing a portfolio of globally renowned fashion brands licensed for handbags, small leather goods, luggage, and travel accessories. The philosophy of Signal Brands is to champion long-term partnerships through a vertically integrated licensing experience. Signal Brands is a first-class organization, able to execute the whole package from sourcing and design to production, sales, marketing, and retail. Through keen insight into each licensor’s consumers and corporate culture, along with “Brand DNA”, Signal Brands nurtures strong relationships with leading retailers and leverages its global distribution network. For more information, visit www.signalbrands.com.