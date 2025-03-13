Red Arts Capital Announces Acquisition of Freshway Foods

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Arts Capital (“Red Arts”), a leading investment firm specializing in supply chain-related and logistics businesses, today announced its acquisition of Freshway Foods (“Freshway”). Freshway is a trusted supplier of fresh-cut processing, repacking, transportation and logistics services, operating in the Eastern United States. With experience and expertise in the food and beverage industries, Red Arts will offer Freshway strategic, financial and organizational support and ultimately enhance the company’s ability to serve its customer base.

“ Freshway has an incredible history, with origins dating back to 1895. Given Red Arts’ focus on family-owned businesses, we were drawn to the company’s compelling story, as well as their unique place in the market,” said Nick Antoine, Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Managing Partner at Red Arts. “ With existing synergies between Freshway’s operating procedures and Red Arts’ experience across the food industry, it made immediate sense for us to join forces and support their growth journey.”

Freshway will continue to be led by Devon Beer, the company’s current President. Devon has been with Freshway since 2000, holding key positions throughout his tenure, including Chief Financial Officer. Under his guidance, Freshway has experienced significant growth and established a prominent presence within the industry.

“ I’m excited to work with Red Arts, who are well-known and respected across the industry,” said Beer. “ Together, along with the incredible team that we have spent years building internally, I know that we will continue to lead the industry in innovation and service.”

Red Arts acquired Freshway from food supplier and distributor US Foods.

“ We are grateful to the US Foods team for their professionalism and collaboration throughout this process,” said Chris Hull, Principal at Red Arts. “ Their support ensured a smooth transition, allowing us to focus on continuing Freshway’s legacy of exceptional service and operational excellence.”

About Freshway Foods

For close to 40 years, Freshway Foods has been a leading fresh-cut processor delivering customized product solutions for retail and foodservice customers as well as cross-docking and repacking services. Committed to helping their customers realize operational savings, Freshway Foods is best known for their superior customer service, nimbleness, and solutions-oriented sales approach.

About Red Arts Capital

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Red Arts Capital is a leading investment firm with over $300 million in assets under management, with a focus on supply chain-related and logistics businesses. Red Arts Capital seeks to partner with and invest in proven, successful businesses that are uniquely positioned in their market and led by superior management teams to execute the value creation strategy and generate strong shareholder returns. With sector expertise and a commitment to responsible stewardship and excellence, Red Arts Capital supports its portfolio companies through its operational playbook, world-class network of operating partners, advisory councils and supply chain expertise.