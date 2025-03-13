Citizens Memorial Hospital partners with MEDITECH and Unite Us to improve community care.

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing commitment to improve community health, Citizens Memorial Hospital (Bolivar, Missouri) is collaborating with Unite Us, the nation’s trusted technology partner for social care transformation, to integrate its MEDITECH Expanse Electronic Health Record with Unite Us’ closed-loop referral system to help identify and address its patient population’s social care needs.

With the Unite Us platform, clinical providers at the hospital can access their patient’s social care history, build and scale a coordinated care network, track outcomes, identify service gaps, and monitor at-risk populations, all within Expanse.

CMH was the first MEDITECH customer to implement Unite Us integrated seamlessly in Expanse. Since then, additional MEDITECH customers have gone live or are in the process of implementing the platform.

“Citizens Memorial is committed to supporting the wellness of our community, and Unite Us is a valuable tool in advancing that mission,” said Michael Calhoun, CEO/Executive Director of Citizens Memorial Hospital/CMH Foundation. “With the integration in Expanse, we can more efficiently identify and address social care needs at the point of care. It also provides a more comprehensive view of our community’s overall health, helping us better prioritize initiatives that align with our patients’ needs.”

The Unite Us platform enables Citizens Memorial Hospital to securely connect people in need with community-based resources through the Unite Missouri network. The platform provides a central point of contact where health and social services providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

“At Unite Us, we believe that true health transformation happens when healthcare and social care work seamlessly together,” said Taylor Justice, Co-Founder and President at Unite Us. “Our partnership with Citizens Memorial Hospital and MEDITECH is a testament to that vision. By integrating Unite Us within Expanse, CMH is setting a new standard for how hospitals can address the social drivers of health at the point of care. Together, we’re ensuring that every patient—not just those within hospital walls—has access to the services they need to live healthier lives.”

CMH is a comprehensive rural health care system serving eight counties in southwest Missouri. Since opening its doors in 1982, CMH has remained committed to improving community health by expanding access to care, addressing local health needs, and providing essential health education.

Expanse is a key element of CMH’s community health strategy, providing integrated tools for patient engagement and care management. CMH’s implementation of Unite Us adds to the robustness of Expanse’s patient population health management capabilities by enabling seamless access to social services.

“We are pleased to partner with Citizens Memorial Hospital and Unite Us to provide improved access to social care services and positively impact the overall health of their community,” said MEDITECH Vice President of Customer Experience Shannon Connell. “This is an example of the extensibility of the Expanse platform to connect with innovative solutions that enable our customers to deliver the best, and most holistic, care possible.”

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH empowers healthcare organizations around the globe to expand their vision of what’s possible with Expanse, the world’s most intelligent EHR platform. Expanse answers the demands of an overburdened workforce: personalized workflows, intuitive functionality, interoperable systems, and innovative AI applications, all working together to drive better outcomes. See why thousands of healthcare organizations in 27 countries and territories choose Expanse. Visit ehr.meditech.com and follow us on YouTube, LinkedIn, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation’s premier technology provider for transforming social care. Our advanced product suite is used to proactively support those in need, streamline processes, send and track referrals, and facilitate eligibility and reimbursements across government, healthcare, health plans, and community organizations. The first of its kind, our closed-loop referral system prioritizes privacy and dignity and has integrated data and analytics tools used to measure impact, optimize programs, and shape policy. With over 1.5M services, we host the nation’s largest network of community-based health and social services dedicated to improving whole- person health. Learn more at UniteUs.com and LinkedIn.

About Citizens Memorial Hospital

Citizens Memorial Hospital operates an 86-bed acute care hospital in Bolivar, Missouri, with Level III Trauma, Level II STEMI, and Level III Stroke Center designations. Beyond hospital services, CMH includes 34 clinics, rehabilitation services, three retail pharmacies, and ambulance services in three counties. The CMH Foundation operates six long-term care facilities, independent living communities, a residential care center, and an array of home care services. CMH is undergoing a major expansion project, adding 117,000 square feet and remodeling 25,000 to enhance patient care with private rooms and advanced technology. The project is set for completion in 2026. Learn more at citizensmemorial.com.