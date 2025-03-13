Dine Brands International Announces 2025 Restaurant Development Plans

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dine Brands International – an affiliate of Dine Brands Global, Inc., the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants – is set to expand its dual-branded Applebee’s and IHOP concept in 2025. This expansion includes entering the Costa Rican market with franchisee BLT UK Holdings Limited, and opening the first non-traditional restaurants in Mexico with franchisees Grupo Shogua and ATH Group.

The dual-branded format, combining Applebee’s and IHOP under one roof, has been a key part of Dine Brands’ international growth strategy. Currently, there are 18 dual-branded locations across seven markets: Mexico, Canada, UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Honduras, and Peru. In 2025, the company aims to open 13 additional dual-branded restaurants in new international markets and complete 10 dual conversions, bringing the total number of dual-branded restaurants to 41. Franchisee BLT UK Holdings Limited opened the first dual-branded restaurant in Honduras in 2024 and plans to open a second location this year. They will also be opening the first dual-branded restaurant in Costa Rica this Summer in San Jose.

Building on the success of 2024, where Dine Brands International and its franchisees opened 36 new restaurants and entered new markets like Honduras, the 2025 expansion will focus on both traditional and non-traditional growth opportunities. In addition to franchisee ATH Group opening the first non-traditional dual-branded restaurant at the Parador Pedro Escobedo travel center in Mexico, franchisee Grupo Shogua will also open an IHOP restaurant at Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) in Mexico City.

“I am incredibly proud of the progress we are making to expand and grow with new and existing franchisees around the world,” said Scott Gladstone, President, International and Corporate Development at Dine Brands Global. “Our expansion plans create opportunities to adapt to local customs, tastes, and traditions, as well as new formats and varying footprints. We are committed to creating compelling and profitable opportunities for franchisees and the company, and new and unique experiences for our guests.”

Dine Brands is seeking qualified Master Developers in selected territories in Mexico (Baja California Sur, Sonora, Sinaloa, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Colima, Hidalgo, Guerrero, Oaxaca), selected territories in Canada, as well as Master Franchisees/Master Developers in selected markets in Europe and Asia, including South Korea, Japan, and Spain. For franchising opportunities, please visit https://franchise.ihop.com/en/applebees-co-branded-franchising.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of December 31, 2024, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

