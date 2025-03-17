F45 Training Teams Up With Red Bull to Give Members Wiiings

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun and results-driven, today announced a multi-year global partnership with Red Bull. As Red Bull’s first global fitness studio partnership, the collaboration between these two internationally acclaimed brands brings an extra boost and excitement to the F45 Training community, empowering F45 members worldwide to push their limits with the iconic wings of Red Bull.

“This partnership is designed to further empower F45 Training members worldwide to push their limits while fueling their workouts with Red Bull,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of F45 Training. “We’re honored to partner with Red Bull as our official energy drink partner and cannot wait to introduce an even more electrifying training experience for members.”

Over the next three months, Red Bull will become available across F45 Training studios for gym-goers to purchase. Beyond the studio, members will also have the opportunity to experience and participate in exclusive events such as fitness activations from the World of Red Bull.

Most notably, F45 Training is also an official training partner of HYROX, the world’s fastest growing fitness race combining both running and functional workout stations. The new partnership with Red Bull provides a unique opportunity for F45 to marry its partnerships and execute Red Bull 100 x HYROX activations. This three-in-one partnership activation will create an all-new training experience in addition to various HYROX event activations.

F45 and Red Bull’s partnership will be rooted in five core pillars:

Sampling Initiatives : Red Bull product sampling at F45 studios and events worldwide, ensuring members get an extra boost pre- and post-workout.

: Red Bull product sampling at F45 studios and events worldwide, ensuring members get an extra boost pre- and post-workout. In-Studio Product & Cooler Integration : Red Bull will be available in F45 studios across the globe, keeping members energized.

: Red Bull will be available in F45 studios across the globe, keeping members energized. Content Amplification : Co-branded F45 Athletes and Red Bull Content Creators, driving engagement across both brands' digital channels.

: Co-branded F45 Athletes and Red Bull Content Creators, driving engagement across both brands' digital channels. Red Bull Event Integration : F45 members will experience exclusive access and activations at select Red Bull local and global fitness events.

: F45 members will experience exclusive access and activations at select Red Bull local and global fitness events. HYROX Partnership & Studio Events: This year, Red Bull 100 x HYROX activations will take place in F45 studios worldwide, creating a unique competition and training experience, as well as other HYROX event activations.

“At F45, we are always looking to partner with like-minded brands that are forward-thinking when it comes to the future of fitness,” said Brian Killingsworth, CMO of F45 Training. “F45 and Red Bull together will put the fun in functional training. We’re excited to roll out this partnership across our studios and grant members exclusive access to events and integrations.”

Red Bull products are expected to be available in studios by June 2025.

For more information regarding this partnership, please visit www.f45training.com/redbull.

About FIT

FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands is a global fitness franchise company with a network of over 1,500 studios across over 55 countries. FIT provides franchisees with proven business models, operational support, and structured training programs across its house of brands:

F45 Training: A global leader in functional fitness, offering 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming to build strength, improve endurance, and enhance longevity.

FS8: FS8 fuses Pilates, Tone, and Yoga into a seamless, low-impact workout. Built on eight science-backed elements, FS8 is designed to enhance strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. The experience is dynamic yet restorative, offering a fresh take on fitness in an inclusive, community-driven environment.

VAURA Pilates: A sensory-driven reformer Pilates experience that blends precision and athletic training in an immersive environment. With neon lights, mirrored ceilings, and upbeat music, VAURA energizes both body and mind, creating a workout that feels as powerful as it is effective.

Recovery: A suite of solutions, including cold plunge, infrared sauna, and percussion therapy, designed to optimize recovery and performance.

FIT is committed to building a sustainable and scalable global franchise network that empowers people to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.

For more information, visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@FunctionalInspiredTraining) and YouTube (@FunctionalInspiredTraining).

About Red Bull

Red Bull Energy Drink is available in over 175 countries worldwide, with more than 12.6 billion cans of Red Bull consumed in 2024 alone.

Red Bull has given “wiiings” to people and ideas since 1987 and continues to do so in multiple ways. Besides partnering with over 900 athletes, artists and teams – including aiding two successful Formula One teams and building partnerships with top-tier football clubs – Red Bull produces unique events and content. Its wide range of premium media products is delivered both directly to consumers and through licensing and partnerships on the global and local level.

To learn more about the World of Red Bull, visit www.redbull.com