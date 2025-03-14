ENCell Signs MOU with Cell Resources Corporation to Pave Way for Market Entry to Japan

ENCell CEO Jang Jong-wook (left) and CRC CEO Arita Kotaro (right) sign a Memorandum of Understanding at ENCell's headquarters on March 4th. (Photo: ENCell Co., Ltd.)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENCell Co., Ltd., a South Korean biotech specializing in advanced biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) and novel drug development, has signed an MOU for collaboration in the field of CGT with Cell Resources Corporation (CRC)— a member of Japan’s leading pharmaceutical company Alfresa Group—designed to drive the group’s expansion into the CGT market.

CRC signed this MOU based on the belief that ENCell’s expertise in GMP operations and production technology—as the No. 1 company in sales and market share in Korea’s CGT CDMO sector—would be beneficial to its CGT CDMO operations in Japan.

ENCell believes that it is necessary to work with a company with a strong local network for the license-out of EN001 in Japan, which it is now developing. It plans to strengthen cooperation by providing consulting for CGT CDMO operation to CRC.

Following the latest MOU, the two companies plan to discuss a contractual agreement for the transfer of ENCell’s CDMO technology and expertise. They will also actively seek opportunities to build network among their respective clients by maintaining a close partnership. Notably, Japan is pushing to promote regenerative medicine-related industries as a key pillar of its growth strategy. According to Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, the country’s regenerative medicine market is expected to reach about KRW 15 trillion by 2030*, In line with this, ENCell will be dedicated to laying the groundwork for its expansion into the Japanese market.

Jang Jong-wook, CEO of ENCell, stated, "We hope this MOU serves as a signal to demonstrate our exceptional technology and market potential to Japan, a leader in the field of regenerative medicine. We will focus on licensing our new drug pipelines through close collaboration with CRC, which possesses an extensive network in Japan, and strive to achieve tangible results."

ENCell, the only domestic provider with integrated cell and viral vector manufacturing capabilities, offers optimal CDMO solutions through a one-stop service, leveraging its world-class GMP facility along with its distinguished production and quality management systems. Moreover, the development of EN001, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy cultivated using ENCell’s proprietary ENCT (ENCell Technology), is progressing as planned.

