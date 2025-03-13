E3 Lithium and Pure Lithium Build Lithium Metal Batteries Produced from Alberta Brines

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company,” a leader in Canadian lithium, is pleased to announce as part of its ongoing Joint Development Agreement with Pure Lithium Corporation ("Pure Lithium") that the companies have produced lithium metal batteries using E3 Lithium's brines and DLE technology and Pure Lithium's innovative battery technology.

This initial work has focussed on integrating E3 Lithium’s concentrate production flow sheet with Pure Lithium’s proprietary Brine to Battery™ technology to produce high quality lithium metal batteries. Various versions of lithium chloride concentrate that reflect locations along the E3 Lithium process flow sheet have been electrodeposited into lithium metal and evaluated for consistency and purity. From there, batteries were produced to test how the metal performed when assembled into a battery. From this work, an optimized lithium chloride concentrate, in terms of lithium concentration and impurity profile, has been defined. E3 Lithium and Pure Lithium have successfully manufactured more than 80 lithium metal battery cells using lithium concentrate produced by E3.

Pure Lithium has proceeded with rigorous testing of the batteries for cell performance using industry standard metrics. An outline of the results from this work will be released once all the battery testing and analysis is complete.

“The production of lithium metal batteries from E3’s Alberta brine marks a significant milestone and outlines our ability to produce multiple battery grade lithium products," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "The successful integration of E3’s lithium brine resource and DLE technology with Pure Lithium's innovative technology demonstrates our commitment to developing a secure, reliable, and local lithium battery supply chain.”

“The expertise of E3 Lithium’s team, along with their extensive brine resources, has been crucial in advancing our Brine to Battery™ technology for the production of lithium metal anodes,” said Emilie Bodoin, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Pure Lithium. "We are confident in our strong partnership with E3 and our shared ability to achieve large-scale lithium metal anode production at a fraction of current commercial costs."

The testing program is expected to be completed in Q2 2025.

Equity Awards Grant

In relation to the Equity Awards Grant and Repricing of Options disclosed in the Company’s news release date March 7, 2025, the Board of Directors had also approved the issuance of an additional 300,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to the Company’s CEO, which RSUs will vest as to one third on each anniversary of the date of grant.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated 1 as well as 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources2 in Alberta and 2.5 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources3 in Saskatchewan. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV8% of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV8% of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1. E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (https://e3lithium.ca/our-assets/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

3: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Estevan Lithium District, effective May 23, 2024, identified 2.5 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information contained on this news release.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company led by inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin, and world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Emeritus Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO. The Company's novel Brine to Battery™ technology combines metal extraction and anode production, unlocking unconventional sources of lithium. The resulting pure lithium metal anode is the core component of our lithium metal vanadium oxide battery, a step-change improvement over today’s lithium-ion technology in cell performance, cost, and safety. Additionally, the battery is free of graphite, cobalt, nickel, and manganese. For more information, visit www.purelithium.io or email news@purelithium.io.

