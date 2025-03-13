Ingenovis Health and Findd Partner to Revolutionize Workforce Management for Healthcare Organizations

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ingenovis Health, a leader in healthcare workforce solutions, and Findd, an innovator in workforce management technology and predictive analytics, today announced an exclusive, strategic partnership to bring smarter, data-driven staffing solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. This collaboration empowers healthcare leaders to optimize workforce planning, improve retention, reduce labor cost, and improve patient care outcomes through data-driven and actionable insights—without disrupting existing technology and systems.

Healthcare leaders continue to face unprecedented labor shortages, financial constraints, and increasing demands for efficiency. The Ingenovis Health + Findd partnership uniquely delivers technology-driven workforce optimization, empowering hospital leaders to:

Reduce reliance on costly overtime and optimize use of contingent labor.

Streamline workforce management through predictive scheduling and real-time insights.

Improve workforce retention with employee-friendly staffing solutions.

Maximize operational resources while minimizing waste and financial risk.

“At Ingenovis Health, we are committed to delivering fresh ideas and new perspectives that solve workforce challenges for healthcare organizations across the country," said Ingenovis Health Chief Client Officer Becky Kahn. “Our partnership with Findd allows us to advance workforce strategies that optimize the use of internal core resources. By enhancing engagement and flexibility, while rightsizing the use of high-quality external clinicians – like those provided by our Ingenovis brands – we can help our clients achieve clinical excellence, operational flexibility, staffing efficiencies and financial sustainability. These solutions ensure continued patient access to quality care, particularly in underserved and rural areas.”

A Transformative Workforce Solution for Healthcare Leaders

"The ability to seamlessly integrate workforce optimization with financial and operational strategy is a game-changer for healthcare organizations," said Dan White, Chief Executive Officer at Findd. "By combining Ingenovis Health’s deep expertise in clinical staffing and talent operations with Findd’s advanced AI-driven workforce solutions, we are delivering a solution that optimizes the existing technologies within the healthcare facility, provides a single view of critical data, implements predictive analytics modeling to inform operational efficiencies that ensure clinician retention and improve patient satisfaction metrics."

A Smarter, Sustainable Approach to Healthcare Staffing

The Ingenovis Health and Findd collaboration provides comprehensive workforce solutions backed by actionable insights, ensuring scalability and flexibility to deliver customized strategies to all hospitals and health systems. The technology adapts in real-time to fluctuating needs and supports healthcare leaders who are ready to implement impactful and immediate changes to ensure high quality and sustainable care delivery within their communities, without disruption.

About Ingenovis Health

Ingenovis Health is an ingenious healthcare talent ecosystem that delivers technology-first, innovative workforce solutions, talent operations, and critical clinical staff to hospitals, health systems, and healthcare facilities nationwide. Through a family of specialized staffing brands including Trustaff, Fastaff, HealthCare Support, U.S. Nursing, VISTA Staffing, Springboard Health, VitalSolution, and Corazon, innovative partnerships, and its unmatched Ingenovis Talent Operations (ITO) strategies, Ingenovis Health partners with clinicians and healthcare organizations to deliver critical healthcare workforce solutions. Learn more at www.ingenovishealth.com.

About Findd

Findd is a leader in AI-powered workforce management solutions designed to optimize frontline industries, including healthcare, security services, construction, and more. Built for the real world and powered by biometrics and AI, Findd provides intuitive workforce tools that improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance, and deliver predictive insights to employers. By engaging and retaining frontline workers with user-friendly scheduling and performance analytics, Findd enables organizations to discover deeper talent insights and assemble high-performing teams. Learn more at www.findd.ai.