Resulticks Unveils Genie: AI-Powered Agent For Marketers Cuts Workload by 40%, Drives Real-Time Audience Engagement

Genie is a new agentic AI system from Resulticks that turns insights into action, measures attribution and drives real-time, hyper-personalized audience engagement.

Genie is a new agentic AI system from Resulticks that turns insights into action, measures attribution and drives real-time, hyper-personalized audience engagement.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Businesses that anticipate customer needs, personalize engagement, and act in real time are gaining a competitive edge. Resulticks, a global leader in real-time audience engagement, today announced the launch of Genie, an advanced AI-powered agent designed to help teams quickly turn insights into action, measure attribution, make better decisions and drive better customer experiences.

Genie is more than just a predictive tool—it is an agentic AI system that automates audience segmentation and content creation based on the brand tone and style at the individual level, helping brands act in real time. With 27% of CMOs reporting limited or no adoption of generative AI within their teams, many organizations still struggle to keep pace with evolving customer behaviors. Genie bridges this gap, reducing manual workload by up to 40% while ensuring brands can instantly engage with their audiences.

“ Brands today need more than just insights—they need AI that acts on their behalf to drive meaningful engagement at an individual customer level,” said Daxsan RB, co-founder and chief product officer of Resulticks. “ Genie's multi-layer AI framework enables brands to learn consumer insights down to the individual level and caters to specific needs across verticals, affinities and more, enabling brands to act in real time to elevate customer experiences that deliver business outcomes.”

How Genie Delivers Real-Time Engagement at Scale

Built into the RESUL platform, Genie delivers value across the brand’s efforts to deliver connected experiences. It automates data ingestion audience segmentation, generates contextual communication and provides incredibly detailed ROI analytics. This AI agent allows brands to deliver immediate, hyper-personalized engagement across every customer touchpoint—from email to SMS and social, in-person experiences and beyond. Unlike legacy platforms that rely on static, pre-planned campaigns, Genie ensures that every customer interaction is immediate, relevant and optimized for conversion.

As the first phase of Genie rolls out, brands can leverage AI-driven automation to enhance audience segmentation and streamline engagement workflows, including:

Smarter Audience Targeting & Segmentation – Genie automates audience grouping based on AI-driven insights, helping brands reach the right customers with precision while reducing manual effort.

– Genie automates audience grouping based on AI-driven insights, helping brands reach the right customers with precision while reducing manual effort. Real-time Data Processing & Activation – Genie processes segmentation in under five minutes and integrates instantly with customer engagement channels, turning unstructured data into actionable insights.

– Genie processes segmentation in under five minutes and integrates instantly with customer engagement channels, turning unstructured data into actionable insights. AI-generated Content Creation – Produces marketing assets including email, banners, and landing pages, tailored to brand tone and customer preferences.

– Produces marketing assets including email, banners, and landing pages, tailored to brand tone and customer preferences. Enterprise-grade Security & Compliance – Resulticks provides hybrid deployment with built-in PII data protection and AES 256-bit encryption, ensuring global compliance and enterprise-grade security.

Genie is continuously evolving, with new AI-driven capabilities planned to further enhance real-time engagement. Upcoming enhancements will include dynamic customer journey mapping and deeper campaign insights to optimize engagement across every touchpoint. Future integrations will also extend Genie’s capabilities beyond existing channels, enabling brands to seamlessly orchestrate engagement across WhatsApp, IVR, outbound dialing and emerging digital platforms.

Delivering Impact at Scale

With 1.5 billion consumer engagements globally, Resulticks is redefining real-time, omnichannel marketing. Global enterprises, including Estée Lauder, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Tata Group, rely on Resulticks to drive customer loyalty and revenue growth.

For more information or to request a demo of Genie at go.resul.io/Genie.

About Resulticks

Resulticks is a global leader in real-time audience engagement, empowering brands to drive revenue growth through AI-powered, omnichannel experiences. By seamlessly integrating an Audience Data Platform (ADP), advanced analytics, and AI-driven automation, Resulticks helps enterprises personalize interactions, optimize campaigns and maximize customer lifetime value.

Resulticks is pioneering the shift toward AI-driven connected experiences. Trusted by leading brands across banking, financial services and insurance, retail, telecom and travel and hospitality, Resulticks powers engagement for global enterprises like Levi’s, Marriott, and Estée Lauder.

With strategic partnerships with Qualcomm, Google Cloud, and AWS, Resulticks ensures enterprise scalability, security, and seamless data-driven marketing. Headquartered in New York City, Resulticks operates across North America, Southeast Asia and India, helping brands worldwide transform customer engagement.