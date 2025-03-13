AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of ReliaStar Life Insurance Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York (Woodbury, NY) and ReliaStar Life Insurance Company (Minneapolis, MN), collectively known as ReliaStar Life Insurance Group (ReliaStar). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are life insurance subsidiaries of Voya Financial Inc. (Voya), which is headquartered in New York, NY.

The ratings reflect ReliaStar’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The ratings also reflect ReliaStar’s adequate level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and a trend of generally favorable operating results from its health business. AM Best notes a reduction in surplus levels is primarily driven by dividends paid up to the parent organization as risk-based capital (RBC) levels are managed across entities. ReliaStar’s RBC remains above the company-stipulated minimum level and is expected to increase due to recent strategic movements into less capital-intensive products. ReliaStar’s parent, Voya, remains well-capitalized and has a well-diversified set of income sources. Voya exited the individual life and annuity segments in recent years, lowering its overall product risk and required capital.

ReliaStar’s strengths are offset partially by a less-diversified business profile due to exiting markets via the sale of in-force life and annuity blocks of business. This creates a condensed business profile and a reliance on highly competitive, lower-margin, fee-based business. The ceding of in-force blocks has created an elevated reinsurance dependence. However, its remaining product lines, stop-loss, life and disability and annuities, are diversified across geographies and market segments. ERM functions remain in line with industry peers and is fully integrated between ReliaStar and the parent, Voya.

