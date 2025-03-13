OpenTeams and Quansight Announce Partnership to Allow Enterprise and Government to Own their AI

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenTeams, an industry leader in tailored, open source AI that protects proprietary data and allows enterprises to own their AI, today announced that it has entered into a strategic share swap and asset purchase agreement with Quansight, a data, science and engineering firm that solves complex, data-related problems by creating and using the open source software at the foundation of AI and machine learning.

The new partnership agreement will see the further integration of Quansight’s AI engineering team into OpenTeams, in addition to obtaining key intellectual property developed by Quansight that will enable OpenTeams to better scale AI for national security and enterprise clients. The closer integration of their technology resources will allow expedited, testing and deployment of AI solutions that meet the urgent needs of clients in the government and commercial sectors.

Both companies, founded by open source pioneer Travis Oliphant, share the mission of developing cutting-edge AI solutions while supporting the open source AI community. This new partnership agreement allows OpenTeams to expand its focus on delivering AI products for enterprise and government markets at scale, while Quansight can continue to be the premier leader in open-source community building. The agreement aligns the strengths of both companies and keeps them focused on what they do best, while cementing seamless collaboration in tackling the most complex challenges in virtually every area of commerce, defense, intelligence and more.

OpenTeams CEO, Joe Merrill, said, “ OpenTeams and Quansight have always worked extremely well together, ensuring that both companies play to their strengths while protecting what made each special was a major priority as CEO. As OpenTeams experiences rapid growth and the value of custom, open source AI is recognized by both the government and commercial sectors, this new partnership creates a seamless partnership for our clients to access these vital AI solutions.”

“ OpenTeams and Quansight have been additive to each other’s success, furthering the shared mission of eliminating black-box AI and bringing trustworthy, open source capabilities to market,” said Travis Oliphant, Founder, President and Chief AI Architect at OpenTeams. “ As AI continues to shape every industry, working closely with the innovative open source communities at the foundation of this future is essential to ensure that AI tools remain accessible, secure, and transparent. Quansight was built on these connections to AI-related communities, and OpenTeams will keep strong ties to these groups as it builds transformative AI solutions for a growing list of customers.”

