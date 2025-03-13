Intrepid Fiber Breaks Ground to Bring Fiber Broadband to Superior

SUPERIOR, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Tuesday, Intrepid Fiber Networks held a groundbreaking ceremony in the Town of Superior, Colorado, to officially commemorate the beginning of construction of its open-access fiber broadband network. This network will provide residents and businesses with symmetrical, multi-gigabit internet speeds which will revolutionize the city’s digital infrastructure and meet broadband demands of the future.

Intrepid is already underway with its project to connect Superior, with an expected completion date in early 2027 and services becoming available in the 3rd quarter of 2025. This is another step toward Intrepid’s goal of providing world-class broadband coverage for all. With the addition of Superior, Intrepid is proud to provide its open-access networks to more than 12 communities in Colorado.

In attendance at the ceremony were the Town’s Mayor, Mark Lacis, Council Members Stephanie Miller and Neal Shah, and Intrepid’s leadership team. “ Unlike traditional internet models where one provider owns both the infrastructure and the service, this approach puts power back in the hands of consumers,” Mayor Lacis said during a speech given at the ceremony. “ Whether you’re remote working, doing online learning, telehealth, streaming, using smart home technology, fiber broadband ensures you are able to do that, and that our residents will have unmatched speed and reliability. With this network, we are future-proofing Superior,” Mayor Lacis added.

“ At Intrepid Fiber Networks, we believe that fast, reliable internet isn’t a luxury — it’s a requirement. We’re thrilled to bring our fiber-to-the-home network to the residents of Superior, Colorado and help create a more connected community,” added Jack Waters, Intrepid’s CEO.

Residents and businesses can find more information about Intrepid’s deployment by visiting intrepidfiber.com/about.

About Intrepid:

Founded in 2021, Intrepid Fiber was launched by Brookfield Asset Management, one of the world’s largest investment groups, as a pioneering Fiber-to-the-Premises platform championing a Wholesale Open Access Model. Intrepid’s mission is to deliver world-class fiber to communities throughout the United States and meet the broadband demands of the future.

To learn more, please visit intrepidfiber.com.

