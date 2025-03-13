The Cowboy Channel Secures Exclusive Broadcast Rights to Women’s Rodeo World Championship and PBR World Finals - Ride for Redemption

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cowboy Channel, the leading broadcast home for Western sports and a Teton Ridge property, today announced it is the exclusive broadcast partner of the 2025 Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) and 2025 PBR World Finals - Ride for Redemption. The landmark agreement underscores TCC’s commitment to expanding visibility for rodeo’s top athletes – both rising stars and established champions – while giving fans unprecedented access to the sport’s most thrilling moments.

Women’s Rodeo World Championship will air exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, elevating the profile of female rodeo athletes and ensuring their championship performances reach a national audience. The richest women’s rodeo in history will showcase world-class competitors battling for titles across multiple disciplines, reinforcing the explosive growth of women’s rodeo and inspiring future generations.

The Cowboy Channel will also serve as the exclusive home for PBR World Finals - Ride for Redemption, a high-stakes competition on May 14-15 at Cowtown Coliseum that offers bull riders a second-chance path to the PBR World Finals - Championship at AT&T Stadium (May 17-18). The event delivers dramatic storylines as competitors fight for one last shot at the ultimate stage in professional bull riding, chasing a $1 million bonus, coveted gold buckle, and title of world’s best bull rider.

"As one of the most prestigious events in women's rodeo, the Women's Rodeo World Championship represents the best in the sport, and we’re proud to build on our longstanding partnership with PBR to bring it to a wider audience," said Deirdre Lester, CEO of Teton Ridge. "This collaboration is a natural next step as we continue to expand The Cowboy Channel’s coverage of Western sports. Pro Rodeo and PBR have distinct fanbases, and we’re excited to deliver this event to PBR’s loyal audience while introducing new fans to the competition."

"Since the inception of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship in 2018 we’ve worked tirelessly to enhance the competition opportunities for cowgirls around the globe, while bringing their incredible accomplishments to the masses like never before. This new partnership with Cowboy Channel is the next step forward in that mission," said Linsay Sumpter, Commissioner, WCRA. "Together we will bring the historic 2025 edition of the Women’s Rodeo World Championship to a national audience in a holistic manner, televising every run, as dozens of deserving cowgirls vie for their share of the $802,000 historic purse.”

The Cowboy Channel will deliver comprehensive coverage leading into PBR and the Women’s Rodeo World Championship action with daily pre-shows highlighting top storylines, world champion contenders, and key matchups. On May 17 and 18, during the PBR and Women’s Rodeo World Championship, coverage will expand to include live post-shows, offering in-depth analysis of the biggest moments, crowned champions, and standout performances.

“PBR is thrilled to partner with The Cowboy Channel, a platform purely focused on elevating Western sports and the Western lifestyle, to bring the Women’s Rodeo World Championship and PBR World Finals - Ride for Redemption exclusively to fans,” said PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason. “At a time when bull riding and rodeo are surging in popularity, The Cowboy Channel will bring some of our sport’s biggest events into even more homes.”

The Cowboy Channel’s Exclusive Broadcast Schedule (All Times ET)

Monday, May 12 — WRWC Qualifying Round 1 ( 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

WRWC Qualifying Round 1 ( 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM) Tuesday, May 13 — WRWC Qualifying Round 2 ( 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM)

WRWC Qualifying Round 2 ( 9:00 PM – 11:30 PM) Wednesday, May 14 — WRWC Challenger Semifinals (10:00 AM – 11:30 AM LIVE)

WRWC Challenger Semifinals (10:00 AM – 11:30 AM LIVE) Wednesday, May 14 — WRWC Studio Show (11:30 AM – 12:00 PM LIVE)

WRWC Studio Show (11:30 AM – 12:00 PM LIVE) Wednesday, May 14 — WRWC Semifinals (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM LIVE)

WRWC Semifinals (12:00 PM – 1:30 PM LIVE) Wednesday, May 14 — PBR World Finals – Ride for Redemption (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM LIVE)

PBR World Finals – Ride for Redemption (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM LIVE) Thursday, May 15 — PBR World Finals – Ride for Redemption (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM LIVE)

PBR World Finals – Ride for Redemption (9:00 PM – 11:30 PM LIVE) Saturday, May 17 — WRWC Studio Show and Package of Live Show (10:00 PM – 10:30 PM LIVE)

Check out the sizzle here. For more information and the latest updates, visit PBRWorldFinals.com and follow @CowboyChannel and @PBR on social media.