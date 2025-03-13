Origin Materials, Inc. Reports Operating and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“ This year was transformational for Origin and Q4 was an inflection point for our caps and closures business,” said Origin CEO and Co-Founder John Bissell. “ In 2024 we introduced the world to the first fully recyclable 100% PET cap. In Q4, we finished fabrication of our first PET cap manufacturing line and have since turned on commercial production. In February 2025, we announced three new CapFormers are nearing completion, and we expect them to complete factory acceptance testing during Q2. We also confirmed we expect to have eight CapFormer lines online by the end of 2025. Simply put, we are deploying CapFormers as fast as practical to address the substantial and growing customer demand for our products. Our team is now laser focused on Origin’s transformation into a closures manufacturing organization with healthy revenue and margins. In recent weeks, we have made millions of caps, many of which are now in the hands of some of the largest and most famous brands in the world to continue their qualification procedures and although these qualification shipments will not count as sales, they do demonstrate significant and important commercial pull-through. We look forward to naming customers in the weeks or months ahead. Many customers prefer to make an announcement as they draw nearer to having their products with Origin caps on shelves, which we anticipate taking place in Q3 or potentially as soon as late Q2.”

Bissell added: “ As we stand up manufacturing, continuous improvement is the rule.” Forthcoming lines are expected to incorporate Origin design modifications to increase throughput and result in superior unit economics. To reiterate and expand on our previous guidance: we expect gross margins for caps in the mid double-digits and capital cost per line to end up in the mid-single digit millions. To further improve margins, we may also choose to acquire PET extruders for installations where we believe vertical integration is optimal versus renting extrusion or purchasing sheet from our manufacturing partners. We anticipate the payback period for the average CapFormer line, separate from any extruders, to be less than 18 months. We plan to stand up additional Origin CapFormer lines at a roughly similar pace to our 2025 deployment in 2026, accelerating as capital allows. We also expect full-year 2026 revenue of $110M to $140M, separate from potential licensing revenue.”

Lastly, Origin is updating guidance for expected profitability timing primarily due to a delayed start to line 1 commercial production and the subsequent impact on timing for lines 2 through 8: We now expect to achieve EBITDA positive results on a run-rate basis by the end of 2026, updated from the first half of 2026. Bissell continued: “ The fundamentals of our business are strong, including substantial demand for the product, high barriers to entry, and strong strategic interest in Origin across customers and partners. We are increasingly in the enviable position of having indicative demand that significantly exceeds our fulfillment capability for several years to come. Our bigger challenge is to bring supply online as fast as practical to better meet demand and gain market share. We continue to make strides pursuing the opportunity to convert a meaningful amount of market share in the $65B annual caps and closure market to Origin’s PET caps.”

Company Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

Origin Materials reported quarterly revenue of $9.2 million generated by the Company’s supply chain activation program. The Company also made significant progress in commercializing its caps and closures business.

We announced the commencement of PET cap commercial production . We expect our first CapFormer line, in Reed City, Michigan, to produce hundreds of millions of PET caps each year. With the commencement of line 1 production, we anticipate many strategic benefits will be open to us, including more favorable equipment financing terms, more demand for our products, and increased interest in licensing.

These new systems will be completed and rolled out on a staggered basis. We have also successfully expanded our CapFormer manufacturing relationships in order to ensure redundancy and additional capacity. We are providing more information on timing to revenue realization. Following commencement of commercial production mid-February we have increased our ability to perform customer qualification. We expect to begin realizing caps revenue in earnest concurrently with our next three lines commencing production and customer order fulfillment during Q3, with meaningful revenue generation by Q4 of this year and a strong 2025 exit revenue run-rate. Similarly, we expect the first products with Origin caps to appear on shelves in Q3 2025 or potentially as early as late Q2 2025.

Following commencement of commercial production mid-February we have increased our ability to perform customer qualification. We expect to begin realizing caps revenue in earnest concurrently with our next three lines commencing production and customer order fulfillment during Q3, with meaningful revenue generation by Q4 of this year and a strong 2025 exit revenue run-rate. Similarly, we expect the first products with Origin caps to appear on shelves in Q3 2025 or potentially as early as late Q2 2025. We are in the process of securing debt financing to fund our capital equipment build-out and working capital needs to maintain a healthy minimum cash floor at all times. The expected short payback period per line makes for an attractive financing opportunity for lenders, and we are curating a number of financing proposals for all lines we have on order and in production. We do not anticipate needing to raise equity capital to finance our growth.

The expected short payback period per line makes for an attractive financing opportunity for lenders, and we are curating a number of financing proposals for all lines we have on order and in production. We do not anticipate needing to raise equity capital to finance our growth. We significantly enhanced our IP portfolio, deepening Origin’s technology advantage. Our patent portfolio now comprises over 70 issued patents, as well as dozens of pending applications. In January 2025, five applications published covering single and double-walled closures, knurled and threaded closures, and methods of making our closures via thermoforming. Origin’s IP lets us make a new, lighter, better-performing cap than our competitors can make, using a proprietary CapForming method our competitors can't duplicate.

Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $102.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $9.2 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year period, generated by the Company’s supply chain activation program.

Revenue for the full year was $31.3 million compared to $28.8 million in the prior-year period, generated mainly by the Company’s supply chain activation program.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter were $16.2 million compared to $19.8 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $3.6 million consisting primarily of a $2.7 million decrease in research and development expenses and a $1.3 million decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Full year 2024 operating expenses were $85.3 million compared to $60.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $25.2 million driven primarily by $15.2 million in non-cash impairment charges, a $5.4 million increase in general and administrative expenses, a $7.4 million increase in depreciation expenses driven by Origin 1 coming online during the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by a $2.8 million decrease in research and development expenses. A significant portion of costs incurred during the year of 2023 were capitalized as part of the development of Origin 1, whereas the costs to operate and maintain the plant are included in general and administrative expenses in 2024.

Net loss was $13.5 million for the fourth quarter compared to $10.4 million in the prior-year period. Full year 2024 net loss was $83.7 million compared to net income of $23.8 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of $107.5 million driven primarily by $25.2 million increase in total operating expenses, a $32.8 million decrease in fair value of common stock warrants liability, and a $41.7 million decrease in fair value of earnout liability.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter compared to $11.0 million in the prior-year period. Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA loss was $48.4 million compared to $41.6 million in the prior-year period.

Shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 were 148.6 million including 3.0 million shares that are subject to forfeiture based on share price performance targets previously disclosed in our filings.

For a reconciliation of non-GAAP figures to the applicable GAAP figures, please see the table captioned ‘Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results' set forth at the end of this press release.

About Origin Materials, Inc.

Origin is a technology company with a mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Our innovations include PET caps and closures that bring recycling circularity and enhanced performance to a ~$65 billion market, specialty materials, and our patented biomass conversion platform that transforms carbon into sustainable materials for a wide range of end products. For more information, visit www.originmaterials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), the Company also uses non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures to review and assess the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) depreciation and amortization, (iii) impairment of assets, (iv) investment income, (v) interest expenses, (vi) change in fair value of derivatives, (vii) change in fair value of common stock warrants liability, (viii) change in fair value of earnout liability, (ix) other expenses (income), net, (x) income tax expenses (benefits) and (xi) cash severance.

The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about our operating profitability adjusted for certain non-cash items, non-routine items that the Company does not expect to continue at the same level in the future, as well as other items that are not core to the Company’s operations. Further, the Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides a meaningful measure of operating profitability because the Company uses it for evaluating the Company’s business performance, making budgeting decisions, and comparing performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation. In addition, calculations of this non-GAAP financial information may be different from calculations used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

For more information on Adjusted EBITDA, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,307 $ 75,502 Marketable securities 46,613 82,761 Accounts receivable and unbilled receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,230 and $0, respectively 19,179 16,128 Other receivables 2,526 3,449 Inventory 866 912 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,401 8,360 Land held for sale 11,282 — Total current assets 139,174 187,112 Property, plant, and equipment, net 203,919 243,118 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,735 4,468 Intangible assets, net 73 121 Deferred tax assets 621 1,261 Other long-term assets 30,505 25,754 Total assets $ 378,027 $ 461,834 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,921 $ 1,858 Accrued expenses 2,779 7,689 Operating lease liabilities, current 323 367 Notes payable, short-term 3,772 1,730 Other liabilities, current 2,754 918 Derivative liability — 300 Total current liabilities 12,549 12,862 Earnout liability 2,486 1,783 Canadian Government Research and Development Program liability 14,399 7,348 Common stock warrants liability 4,566 1,341 Notes payable, long-term 1,730 3,459 Operating lease liabilities 3,858 4,207 Other liabilities, long-term 74 8,327 Total liabilities 39,662 39,327 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 148,574,227 and 145,706,531, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (including 3,000,000 and 4,500,000, respectively, of Sponsor Vesting Shares) 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 393,186 382,854 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (38,127 ) 45,570 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (16,709 ) (5,932 ) Total stockholders’ equity 338,365 422,507 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 378,027 $ 461,834

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Products $ 9,222 $ 9,667 $ 31,279 $ 23,896 Services — 3,396 3 4,909 Total revenues 9,222 13,063 31,282 28,805 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 9,210 9,477 30,864 23,591 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,216 5,953 18,554 21,351 General and administrative 10,155 11,474 40,766 35,382 Depreciation and amortization 2,769 2,342 10,715 3,363 Impairment of assets 76 — 15,246 — Total operating expenses 16,216 19,769 85,281 60,096 Loss from operations (16,204 ) (16,183 ) (84,863 ) (54,882 ) Other income (expenses): Investment income 1,336 1,995 6,783 6,303 Interest expenses (58 ) (131 ) (371 ) (131 ) Gain (loss) in fair value of derivatives 53 (551 ) 290 69 (Loss) gain in fair value of common stock warrants liability (312 ) 2,093 (3,225 ) 29,531 Gain (loss) in fair value of earnout liability 1,698 1,846 (703 ) 40,983 Other income (expenses), net 231 (817 ) (939 ) 838 Total other income, net 2,948 4,435 1,835 77,593 (Loss) income before income tax (provision) benefit (13,256 ) (11,748 ) (83,028 ) 22,711 Income tax (provision) benefit (266 ) 1,310 (669 ) 1,087 Net (loss) income (13,522 ) (10,438 ) (83,697 ) 23,798 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (13 ) 1,848 2,197 6,355 Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,267 ) 4,450 (12,974 ) 3,666 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (9,280 ) 6,298 (10,777 ) 10,021 Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (22,802 ) $ (4,140 ) $ (94,474 ) $ 33,819 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 0.17 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 0.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 144,056,554 140,739,995 143,192,630 139,718,385 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 144,056,554 140,739,995 143,192,630 142,658,423

ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (83,697 ) $ 23,798 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,715 3,363 Provision for credit losses 1,230 — Stock-based compensation 10,080 9,400 Loss on reserves 639 — Impairment of assets 15,246 — Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities 946 (1,018 ) Amortization of premium and discount of marketable securities, net (190 ) 3,750 Change in fair value of derivative (290 ) (69 ) Change in fair value of common stock warrants liability 3,225 (29,531 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability 703 (40,983 ) Deferred tax provision (benefit) 640 (1,246 ) Other non-cash expenses 518 615 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and other receivables (3,359 ) (15,230 ) Inventory 46 (912 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,397 (4,994 ) Other long-term assets (4,750 ) (12,761 ) Accounts payable 373 909 Accrued expenses (3,590 ) 4,985 Operating lease liability (350 ) (534 ) Other liabilities, current (1,362 ) 65 Other liabilities, long-term — 38 Net cash used in operating activities (50,830 ) (60,355 ) Cash flows from investing activities License prepayment within other long-term assets — (7,913 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (8,953 ) (102,188 ) Purchases of marketable securities (1,817,317 ) (3,626,305 ) Sales of marketable securities 1,751,508 3,605,216 Maturities of marketable securities 103,321 157,422 Net cash provided by investing activities 28,559 26,232 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of notes payable (4,793 ) — Proceeds from Canadian Government Research and Development Program 8,097 — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 252 146 Net cash provided by financing activities 3,556 146 Effects of foreign exchange rate changes on the balance of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (480 ) 1,131 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19,195 ) (32,846 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of the year 75,502 108,348 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 56,307 $ 75,502