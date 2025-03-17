Preciser Named Official Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Partner of the Portsmouth Invitational Basketball Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT), the nation’s premier showcase for top college basketball seniors, proudly announces a new sponsorship agreement with Preciser, a leading artificial intelligence and data analytics company. Through this partnership, Preciser will serve as the Official Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Partner of the PIT, bringing cutting-edge insights and technology to enhance scouting, player evaluation, and tournament operations.

For over 70 years, the Portsmouth Invitational has provided a platform for standout collegiate athletes to demonstrate their skills in front of NBA and international scouts. With Preciser’s AI-driven analytics, PIT will elevate the way teams, scouts, and fans experience the tournament, providing deeper player insights, and advanced statistical breakdowns.

"The Portsmouth Invitational has always been about showcasing the best talent and providing players with every opportunity to succeed at the professional level," said Mike Morris, Chairman of the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. "Partnering with Preciser brings a new level of innovation to our event, allowing us to leverage AI-driven data to enhance player evaluations and scouting processes. We are thrilled to have Preciser on board as we continue to evolve the tournament experience." Through proprietary machine learning models, Preciser will deliver in-depth analytics that empower decision-makers with real-time insights, revolutionizing how player performances are evaluated.

"At Preciser, we are committed to redefining sports analytics through artificial intelligence, and the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament represents the perfect partner to showcase our technology," said Shirley Chen, CEO of Preciser. "We are excited to bring cutting-edge data solutions to PIT, helping players, coaches, and scouts make informed decisions and uncover new insights in the game."

This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to innovation, technology, and player development, ensuring that PIT remains at the forefront of elite basketball scouting for years to come.

About the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament (PIT) (www.portsmouthinvitational.com) is one of the most prestigious pre-draft events in basketball, bringing together the top 64 senior college players for a four-day, 12-game tournament in front of scouts from every NBA team and professional leagues worldwide. Established in 1953, PIT has helped launch the careers of numerous NBA legends and continues to serve as a critical step in the journey of aspiring professional athletes.

About Preciser

Preciser (www.preciser.io) is a leading AI-driven data analytics company that provides advanced sports intelligence solutions to teams, leagues, and organizations worldwide. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Preciser delivers real-time insights, predictive analytics, and deep performance evaluations to enhance decision-making in sports and business.