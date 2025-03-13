Generational Group Announces Sponsorship Deal with PGA TOUR Pro Michael Kim

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading investment banking firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce that it has signed a global ambassador agreement with PGA TOUR professional, Michael Kim.

A dominant force in collegiate golf, Kim was recognized as the best collegiate golfer in the U.S. in 2013, winning both the prestigious Jack Nicklaus Award and the Haskins Award while at the University of California, Berkeley. That same year, he made headlines by finishing T17 at the U.S. Open, earning low amateur honors.

Kim’s professional breakthrough came in 2018 with a record-setting victory at the John Deere Classic, where he won by eight strokes and secured a coveted spot in The Open Championship.

This season, he continues to showcase elite form with five consecutive Top-13 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open and a fourth-place result at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Currently ranked 8th in the FedEx Cup and 52nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, Kim remains a formidable presence on tour.

“I am very excited to be associated with Generational, one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America,” Kim said.

He added, “Their track record of success in helping business owners is inspiring. Aiming to be the best in their field and doing so with character is easily relatable to my approach to my career. I’m looking forward to meeting Generational clients as I travel the country. I know it will be exciting to hear the stories of the differences they have made in their clients’ lives.”

Beyond his on-course achievements, Kim is widely regarded as the star of golf Twitter/X, providing fans with unparalleled insights into his game, tournament experiences, and life on tour. His ability to connect with audiences and his impeccable reputation aligns with Generational’s commitment to integrity and building long-term, meaningful relationships with clients.

Ryan Binkley, President & CEO of Generational Group said, “We are thrilled to establish a relationship with such a talented PGA tour pro like Michael. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with him and are excited to watch his continued success.”

Binkley added, “We are also pleased to be associated with an individual with the character and values that Michael has and that we share as a firm. We believe that Michael will be an outstanding representative of the Generational brand.”

About Generational Group

Generational Group, headquartered in Dallas, is a leading, award-winning, full-service M&A advisory firm. With over 300 professionals across 15 offices in North America, the company helps business owners unlock the full value of their businesses through a comprehensive suite of advisory services. These include strategic growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A advisory, digital solutions, and wealth management.