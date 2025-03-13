SoFi Expands Loan Platform Business with $5 Billion Agreement with Blue Owl Capital Funds

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) finalized an up to $5 billion Loan Platform Business agreement for personal loans with funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, a leading asset manager with over $250 billion in assets under management. This move marks SoFi’s largest Loan Platform Business agreement to date.

SoFi’s Loan Platform Business refers pre-qualified borrowers to loan origination partners as well as originates loans on behalf of third parties. The two-year deal with Blue Owl Capital managed funds reflects the growing demand for personal loans from members and debt investors and advances SoFi’s strategy to diversify revenue streams with less capital-intensive and more fee-based sources of revenue.

“ This represents the largest single commitment for SoFi’s Loan Platform Business and is 2x our first commitment, enabling us to help more members get their money right while also diversifying toward less capital-intensive and more fee-based sources of revenue,” said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi. “ We’re thrilled to work with Blue Owl Capital and build on the strong momentum in our Loan Platform Business in 2025.”

“ Blue Owl is excited to be partnering with SoFi to help meet the growing needs of customers through their loan platform business,” added Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit at Blue Owl. “ SoFi has been expanding credit access to more people with innovative solutions. We see a strong opportunity in being part of this growth through this strategic program.”

In 2024, SoFi’s Loan Platform Business originated $2.1 billion of loans. Through its Loan Platform Business, SoFi earns fee income to originate loans on behalf of partners while retaining servicing rights.

About SoFi

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services on a mission to help people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. The company’s full suite of financial products and services helps its over 10.1 million SoFi members borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money better by giving them fast access to the tools they need to get their money right, all in one app. SoFi also equips members with the resources they need to get ahead – like credentialed financial planners, exclusive experiences and events, and a thriving community – on their path to financial independence.

SoFi innovates across three business segments: Lending, Financial Services – which includes SoFi Checking and Savings, SoFi Invest, SoFi Credit Card, SoFi Protect, and SoFi Insights – and Technology Platform, which offers the only end-to-end vertically integrated financial technology stack. SoFi Bank, N.A., an affiliate of SoFi, is a nationally chartered bank, regulated by the OCC and FDIC and SoFi is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. The company is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives. With over $250 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Assets. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,100 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.

