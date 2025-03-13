Legend AI Partners with T&B Media Global to Bring Artists and Creatives New Revenue Streams From AI-Generated Content – Now and Forever

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legend AI, the first-ever platform offering talent and creatives full autonomy over their AI-powered digital legacy, announces its groundbreaking partnership deal with T&B Media Global, one of Asia’s leading entertainment conglomerates. With a mission to deliver long-term revenue streams for notable figures around the world, Legend AI brings on T&B Global as its first official partner, which will take on the distribution of Legend AI’s platform and spearhead artists’ IP rights and monetization capabilities for AI content to add Southeast Asia to its global footprint.

“Our goal at Legend AI is to empower artists, both living and post-life, by extending the value and longevity of talent IP, enabling artists and their families to benefit from their creative legacies throughout their career and beyond,” said Zachary Wang, CEO of Legend AI. “Advancements in AI technology offer new revenue potentials for talent of all types to continue their legacy and monetize their talent in ways that never existed until now. Our partnership with T&B allows us to showcase the true value we can bring to global creators in this new era. We look forward to working with T&B to bring artists around the world more control over how their AI content is created while providing them monetization opportunities for the content they endorse.”

Legend AI is the first platform that brings AI content creation, blockchain authentication, and artists' IP rights together to innovate a clear pathway for celebrities and influencers of all kinds to monetize their talents. By collecting an artist’s preferences, guidelines, and restrictions for how this content is produced, Legend AI assures artists have a voice in how their unique artistry is captured and that their legacy can be protected in the age of AI. Given T&B Media Global’s specialization in entertainment technology, this partnership with Legend AI will further assist the media conglomerate in empowering the creators within its ecosystem.

“As the entertainment industry evolves, it’s vital that creators have the tools and support to thrive in an AI-augmented world,” said Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global. “Partnering with Legend AI allows us to get a step closer on our mission to empower creators and talent by providing a cutting edge and transparent platform for them to monetize their artistry, protect their legacy, and shape the future of their creativity.”

Legend AI serves as an extension to what artists are already doing, providing an additional revenue stream in a landscape where these types of opportunities are currently limited. As AI becomes increasingly powerful, integrated, and normalized in art, music, and content creation, Legend AI will help talent stay ahead of the curve and monetize their IP in perpetuity.

“Today, anyone can use AI to generate content resembling famous artists with extensive public catalogs, like Drake or Bruno Mars, leaving the artists without a way to monetize these creations. While legal action is an option, it's impractical for the artists to pursue every instance of unauthorized use. Our platform provides a legitimate and streamlined opportunity for artists to officially endorse AI-generated music and content according to their own terms and preferences, empowering the artists to maintain control over their creations and IP,” added Zachary.

Investors of Legend AI include but are not limited to Adam Braun, Arctic Advisors, Ascan Investments, Awaken Finance, Fan Zhang, Patrick Yang, Predli AB, Stephen Vann, T&B Media Global, and White Lion Capital, and ZICO Trust.

About T&B Media Global

T&B Media Global is a leading entertainment conglomerate based in Thailand, dedicated to empowering creators and storytellers worldwide. With a vision to pioneer a new era in entertainment, T&B blends cutting-edge technologies with captivating storytelling across its diverse verticals – Talent Management, Studios, Technology, Online Content and Gaming & Immersive Experiences.

In an industry that thrives on the power of imagination, T&B Media Global is an empowering force for inspiring creators to recognize that even the smallest element, a single grain of sand, can become part of something extraordinary.

About Legend AI

Legend AI is the first-ever service that gives artists full autonomy over their digital legacy. As advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) foray into the entertainment industry, Legend AI is pioneering and solidifying artists’ Intellectual Property (IP) rights for any AI-generated content that utilizes their work – ensuring they can properly monetize this content and protect their legacy for the future. Through the use of blockchain technology, Legend AI tracks, protects, and authenticates AI content to ensure fans that it is certified and endorsed by the artists themselves. By merging AI’s content creation, blockchain authentication, and artists IP rights, Legend AI has innovated a new pathway for artists, musicians, creators, actors, and performers to continue monetizing their talents during their lifetimes and beyond, while giving them a voice in how their unique artistry and talents are represented.