Hit Launches Global Large-Scale DOOH Sales in Partnership with Vistar Media

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hit Co., Ltd., the leading outdoor advertising company in Japan, today announced a partnership with Vistar Media, the leading provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH). This agreement enables access to large-format outdoor advertising screens through Vistar's programmatic advertising platform, including locations in front of Shibuya Station and Ikebukuro Station, which rank among the highest in the world for passenger numbers, as well as a roadside outdoor advertising network along the Tokyo Metropolitan Expressway and Osaka's Shin-midosuji Avenue. Brands and marketers using the Vistar Media platform can purchase Hit's exclusive advertising inventory at key locations in Japan.

“Through our partnership with Vistar Media, we can now offer our inventory to a new group of international large-scale advertisers. We are excited about the great results this partnership will bring to our clients,” said Hideki Fukai, President & Representative Director of Hit.

Details of the Integrated DOOH

Synchro 7 Shibuya Hit Vision

These seven DOOH screens are located in front of Shibuya Station, visible from key tourist areas in the heart of Shibuya, such as Scramble Crossing and Hachiko Square, which attract both domestic and international visitors. In collaboration with Vistar, four screens feature synchronized content.

Ikebukuro Hit Vision

This prominent DOOH display is located right in front of the East Exit of Ikebukuro Station, one of Japan's busiest terminal stations. This large-scale DOOH features distinctive screens split into upper and lower sections, totaling over 300m².

Metropolitan Expressway Digital LED Board

This large-scale DOOH network covers the entire Metropolitan Expressway. This network features 13 screens, each over 80m², strategically placed along the expressway to deliver a powerful visual impact.

Shin-midosuji Digital LED Board

This four-screen DOOH network is located along Shin-midosuji, a major arterial road in Kansai. A massive screen larger than a volleyball court, combined with three vertical screens, creates an impressive four-screen visual experience.

About Hit

Hit was founded in 1991 as an advertising company specializing in outdoor advertising.

We are the “Leading Company in Outdoor Advertising” that continues to challenge new initiatives in order to change the world with the power of outdoor advertising. For more information please visit: https://www.hit-ad.co.jp/english/

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home – providing brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH. Vistar hosts the world’s most extensive digital out-of-home inventory globally, offering the scale, data and expertise that allow brands to capture a better kind of attention. With a full suite of platforms to choose from – demand-side platform, supply-side platform, ad server, player, and device management system and Adstruc traditional OOH planning tool – Vistar has built the world’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions. Headquartered in New York, Vistar has a presence in more than 30 countries, working with hundreds of brand marketers and media owner networks to power an OOH that’s both timeless and future-proof. For more information please visit: https://www.vistarmedia.com/home