China’s Huangshan, a UNESCO Dual Heritage Site, Promotes Tourism in Paris

Zhang Dehui, president of Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd., delivered a speech at the event. (Photo: Business Wire)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Under the theme “Huangshan & Paris: A Magnificent Encounter of World Heritage,” Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. (HSTD), the operator of Huangshan Mountain, recently hosted a promotional event in Paris to showcase its rich tourism resources and the deep cultural heritage of Huizhou.

"When the classical aesthetics of the Louvre meet the picturesque landscapes of Huangshan, when the vineyards of Bordeaux intertwine with the rolling green waves of Huizhou’s tea gardens, this cultural and tourism dialogue spanning the Eurasian continent is destined to compose a new chapter," said Zhang Dehui, President of HSTD, as he welcomed guests and introduced Huangshan’s abundant tourism offerings.

The event drew dozens of representatives from Chinese and French governments, international organizations, travel agencies, airlines, and media.

Hu Lin, Assistant Director of the China National Tourist Office in Paris, highlighted that since the extension of China’s visa-free policy for France in 2024, along with enhanced inbound travel measures, the French market for travel to China has grown rapidly. “Today’s Huangshan tourism promotion is especially timely,” she remarked.

Marie Pierre, an international tourism expert for the World Tourism Organization who has visited Huangshan twice, shared her personal experiences of the mountain’s breathtaking landscapes. “This event will help the French people gain a better understanding of Huangshan and attract more visitors,” she added.

Daniel Tran, a councilor overseeing international relations in Paris’s 13th arrondissement, emphasized the vital role of culture and tourism in fostering mutual understanding. He praised the event and expressed hope for deeper exchanges with Huangshan.

Christophe Dantes, widely recognized as a cultural ambassador for China-France exchanges, traveled from his hometown in the Alps to attend. “I lived in Shanghai for over 20 years and have visited Huangshan many times. The mountain always sparks my creative inspiration—it has truly become my spiritual home,” he shared.

During the event, Gao Zeru, General Manager of Huangshan Yingkesong Travel Service, and Zhou Chong, General Manager of O’Plaisir Du Voyage, signed an MoU. This marks a new chapter in their collaboration to expand Huangshan’s presence in the European market and strengthen its global appeal.