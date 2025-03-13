IOC and Comcast NBCUniversal Agree on Groundbreaking Partnership for the New Digital Era, Including an Extension of Their Olympic Media Rights Agreement Until 2036

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Comcast NBCUniversal have agreed on a new groundbreaking partnership for the new digital era, taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the rapidly developing media landscape and the unique expertise of the global media and technology company.

The agreement includes not only the media rights on all platforms in the United States of America for the Olympic Games through to 2036, but also new, innovative joint strategic initiatives and projects.

The partnership, which was approved by the IOC Executive Board (EB) yesterday, will start in 2025 and takes the longstanding partnership between the IOC and Comcast NBCUniversal to a new level, from media rights-holder to strategic partner.

The extension of the media rights for the 2033-2036 cycle, covering the Olympic Winter Games Salt Lake City-Utah 2034 and the Olympic Games 2036 (host yet to be determined), is valued at USD 3 billion and is a major contribution to the long-term financial stability of the entire Olympic Movement. The IOC distributes 90 per cent of the revenue it generates to support athletes and sports organisations around the world.

With immediate effect, the new partnership provides additional value, including:

building on Comcast’s expertise in technology infrastructure, connectivity and media to support the delivery of the Olympic Games;

support for the in-venue distribution of the live TV coverage of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS);

support to OBS in the production of the Olympic Video Player;

collaboration on digital advertising opportunities in the United States;

the IOC benefitting from Comcast's investment in relevant and innovative start-ups;

the extension of the media rights agreement across all platforms in the United States for the Olympic Games until 2036 on NBCUniversal, including its streaming platform Peacock.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “ This agreement with Comcast is groundbreaking because it goes far beyond the traditional media rights agreement which we have had for many years with our valued partner. Thanks to their innovative approach, serving on all platforms from linear to streaming and digital, we can now take our partnership to new heights for the benefit of athletes, Olympic stakeholders, Organising Committees and fans. The media landscape is evolving rapidly and, by partnering with one of the world’s leading media and technology companies, we will ensure that fans in the United States are able to experience the Olympic Games like never before.”

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said: “ There is no event like the Olympics. Its power to bring joy, and the unifying spirit it embodies, are truly unique. We live in a time when technology is driving faster and more fundamental transformation than we’ve seen in decades. This groundbreaking, new, long-term partnership between Comcast NBCUniversal and the International Olympic Committee not only recognises this dynamic but anticipates that it will accelerate. It is our honour to continue to bring the full power of our company’s expertise in creating and distributing content that connects with Americans, as well as to begin to provide even more innovative technological support and solutions to the IOC and its stakeholders in areas that benefit athletes and the many people dedicated to organising the Olympic Games around the world.”

The President of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), Gene Sykes, said: “ As we recommit to our collective mission, this groundbreaking partnership between the IOC, Comcast NBCUniversal and the USOPC signifies a new era of collaboration and engagement that will enhance the Olympic and Paralympic Movements immediately. With our eyes set on the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 and beyond, we are excited to leverage innovative technologies and shared resources that will ensure an unforgettable experience for athletes and fans alike.”

NBCUniversal’s fully distributed coverage of Paris 2024 generated consumption records and milestones wherever fans were watching. The company’s coverage from Paris reached an average of 67 million total viewers per day across its broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Fans streamed 23.5 billion minutes of NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 coverage, led by streaming service Peacock – 40 per cent more than all prior Olympic Summer and Winter Games combined. Gen Z powered a record 6.55 billion impressions across NBCUniversal’s social media platforms for Paris 2024, a 184 per cent increase compared to Tokyo 2020.

Comcast NBCUniversal has a deep and critically acclaimed history with the Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement. Beginning with Tokyo 1964, NBCUniversal has presented 19 total Olympic Games and 13 consecutive editions, more than any other US media company. Today’s announcement means that at the conclusion of the Summer Games in 2036, NBCUniversal will have presented 25 Olympic Games and 19 consecutive editions. Comcast is also a major sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Movements in the US, having served as an Official Partner of Team USA since 2017.

