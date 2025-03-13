Finlays Selects QAD Process Intelligence to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility and Drive Operational Efficiency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QAD Inc., a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud, announced that Finlays, a UK-based leader in tea and coffee production, has adopted QAD Process Intelligence to enhance supply chain visibility, streamline operations and elevate customer service while reducing costs.

With a history dating back to 1750, Finlays operates across four continents and supplies tea, coffee, and extract ingredients to brand owners, retailers and foodservice operators worldwide. By utilizing real-time, data-driven insights powered by QAD Process Intelligence, the company will gain unprecedented visibility into its supply chain, enabling greater business transparency and eliminating the inefficiencies inherent to processes designed around assumption-based models. This investment underscores Finlays’ commitment to continuous improvement, ensuring greater agility, efficiency and value for its customers.

“As a company with a long heritage, we recognize the importance of innovation to stay competitive in today’s dynamic supply chain landscape. QAD Process Intelligence will enable us to make data-backed decisions that enhance efficiency, improve supplier management, and deliver better service to our customers,” said a Finlays representative. “With improved process transparency, we can unlock new operational value, reduce costs, and drive continuous improvement across our supply chain.”

“Many companies struggle with inefficiencies hidden beneath long-standing assumptions. QAD Process Intelligence provides real-time process visibility, allowing businesses like Finlays to uncover inefficiencies, identify actionable opportunities, and drive meaningful improvements,” said Simon Pioche, Director of Business Practice for Process Intelligence at QAD. “We are excited to partner with Finlays to help them unlock new levels of supply chain efficiency and agility.”

QAD Process Intelligence combines leading-edge process mining with industry best practices to enable radical and actionable business transparency by monitoring processes around the clock with automated deviation alerts, eliminating inefficiencies from assumption-based models, predicting continuous improvement outcomes with greater confidence, and ensuring relevant results through out-of-the-box use cases tailored to real business processes.

About Finlays

Founded in 1750, Finlays is a global leader in the production and supply of tea, coffee, and extract ingredients. With operations spanning four continents, Finlays serves as a trusted partner to major retailers, brand owners, and foodservice operators worldwide. The company is committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable beverage solutions through innovation and excellence.

About QAD – Enabling Adaptive Enterprises

QAD Inc. is a leading provider of next-generation manufacturing and supply chain solutions in the cloud. To succeed in a turbulent world, facing disruptions in supply and fluctuations in demand, manufacturers and supply chains must rapidly respond to change and seamlessly optimize agility, efficiency, and resilience for effective customer service. QAD delivers Adaptive Applications to enable these Adaptive Enterprises.

Founded in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has customers in 84 countries around the world. Thousands of companies have deployed QAD enterprise solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital commerce, supplier relationship management (SRM), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), advanced scheduling, global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), enterprise quality management system (EQMS), connected workforce and process intelligence.

