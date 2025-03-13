Palantir Warp Speed Accelerates, Announces Six New Customers That Are Re-Industrializing American Manufacturing

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announced six new customers deploying Warp Speed to accelerate on-shore manufacturing capabilities, optimize maintenance, and enable advanced fleet management. The newest Warp Speed customers include Epirus, Red Cat, Saildrone, Saronic, Ursa Major, and SNC.

“We designed Warp Speed to enable faster, safer, and more efficient production of formidable machinery that is critical to America’s leadership — from sea vessels, to drones, to propulsion systems,” said Emily Nguyen, Palantir’s Head of Industrials. “Epirus, Red Cat, Saildrone, Saronic, SNC, and Ursa Major represent the most visionary leaders, technologies, and manufacturing operations — and we are extremely proud to enable the companies who share our sense of responsibility for the power of American production.”

Epirus

Epirus is a cutting-edge technology company focused on overcoming the asymmetric challenges of future national security with its flagship product, Leonidas™. This software-defined, high-energy microwave platform provides unmatched counter-electronics capabilities, effectively neutralizing drone swarms and electronic threats. Epirus is using Warp Speed to scale its production and accelerate engineering innovation by enabling the rapid implementation of engineering changes into supply chain and manufacturing through end-to-end automation.

“Speed, agility, and precision are critical in delivering transformative technology at scale,” said Andy Lowery, Chief Executive Officer at Epirus. “Deploying Palantir Warp Speed underscores our commitment to accelerating production capabilities and meeting increasing demand as defense transitions from a ‘1-to-1’ to a ‘1-to-many’ mindset for short-range air defense. Palantir enables us to scale intelligently by making our digital manufacturing processes both seamless and powerful—allowing us to focus on innovation and execution.”

Red Cat

Red Cat is defining the future of aerial intelligence through the delivery of defense-focused drones technologies, including ISR and precision strike systems, short and medium-range reconnaissance assets, and more. Red Cat is using Warp Speed to significantly ramp the production and delivery of these assets to support critical missions across the Department of Defense.

"Our primary mission is to equip warfighters with the industry's most advanced and reliable sUAS possible," said Jeff Thompson, Red Cat CEO. "Our collaboration with Palantir and use of their Warp Speed solution provide us with the real-time insights and operational efficiencies required to scale our manufacturing and meet the increasing global demand for our Red Cat Family of Systems. Warp Speed enables us to optimize our production, supply chain, and logistics with speed and precision so we can deliver mission-critical technology to those who need it most, when they need it."

Saildrone

Saildrone designs, manufactures, and operates advanced unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) that enable mission-critical maritime domain awareness and operations — with outcomes ranging from reducing drug smuggling and human trafficking to mapping the oceanic floor for disaster preparedness. Saildrone is using Warp Speed to transform its production planning process end to end, allowing it to dynamically manage material and production schedule over its incredibly dynamic and complex operation, ranging from fleet management to purchasing and production to demand planning. Saildrone is also using Warp Speed to deploy innovative AI capabilities to its drones and customers, securely and at speed.

"As manufacturing processes grow organically in a rapidly evolving startup, numerous, disparate systems are naturally created, delivering onerous workflows that block productivity,” said Richard Jenkins, CEO of Saildrone. “Warp Speed ties all these systems together with one over-arching production planning tool. It's transformational for Saildrone and our ability to rapidly scale manufacturing with minimum overhead going forwards."

Saronic

Saronic is redefining maritime superiority for the U.S. and its allies through its scaled production of autonomous surface vessels. In just 3 years, the company has brought 4 different vessel types to market and continues to ramp its ambition. Saronic is using Warp Speed to help scale its operations, starting with focus on material resource planning and engineering change management.

"At Saronic, we are focused on delivering the next generation of autonomous maritime capabilities needed to strengthen U.S. naval dominance,” said Doug Lambert, Co-Founder & Head of Engineering at Saronic. “From day one, we have focused on building a manufacturing capability that ensures we can deliver our Autonomous Surface Vessels at the speed and scale our customers' missions demand. By partnering with Palantir and integrating Warp Speed into our operations, we are further accelerating our ability to bring cutting-edge maritime solutions to the fight.”

SNC

SNC is a global leader in aerospace and national security, delivering transformative open architecture solutions across all domains. With this focus, SNC is committed to empowering customers and ensuring best-of-breed solutions every time. SNC is using Warp Speed to revolutionize program management execution through unprecedented, AI-enabled collaboration and coordination across program management, engineering, supply chain, and manufacturing while leveraging real-time historical feedback loops to allow digital continuous improvement for scalability.

“At SNC, our dedication to open architecture solutions and shared data rights accelerates innovation, providing unmatched flexibility for our customers' most critical missions,” said Fatih Ozmen, CEO of SNC. “Our partnership with Palantir and the use of Warp Speed brings the same speed and adaptability to managing our most complex programs. This ensures we continue to deliver mission-critical solutions that empower our customers at the speed today's dynamic environment mandates.”

Ursa Major

Ursa Major is transforming national security with its next generation propulsion systems, built through an innovative approach to design and manufacturing. Ursa Major is using Warp Speed to extend its production agility into the digital realm, allowing it to exponentially ramp up production of its solid and liquid rocket motors without compromising on safety and innovation speed.

“We have continued to deliver advanced propulsion systems across national security domains, hypersonics, and space — including multiple successful, hypersonic flights with reusability, and multiple, successful solid rocket motor flights incorporating additive manufacturing,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major. “As a country, we must scale effective defense technologies and capabilities faster than the threat environment is evolving. We must aim to produce units in hours instead of days or weeks. We must provide them efficiently and at reasonable costs, and we are partnering with Palantir on Warp Speed to bring the very best in innovation to the United States' national security needs.”

TITAN

The TITAN program is delivering systems capable of integrating data from space, high-altitude, aerial, and terrestrial sensors with cutting edge technologies from Palantir, L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, Anduril, Pacific Defense, SNC, Strategic Technology Consulting, and World Wide Technology. As the prime contractor on this first-ever AI-defined intelligence system, Palantir uses Warp Speed to manage system delivery, integration, and fielding. With a common Ontology integrating inputs from all subcontractors, Palantir is enabling the on-time delivery of an unprecedented, highly complex, and mission-critical asset.

“TITAN has a complex integration story that brings together technologies and subsystems from a diverse team working across multiple locations on an aggressive schedule,” said Pierce Tria, Palantir’s Program Director for the TITAN Program. “Leveraging Warp Speed allows us to maintain alignment across our team and has helped us identify and resolve scheduling conflicts, integration issues, and equipment shortfalls before they impact our schedule. Warp Speed is helping us find efficiencies that will result in better systems making it to soldiers faster. These are the tools we will need to ensure programs can keep pace with emerging threats.”

Since its launch, Palantir Warp Speed has delivered a series of new technological capabilities that include:

MRP Speed for faster and more accurate material resource planning. With MRP Speed, customers run network planning optimizations on a continuous basis, empowering them to place orders and shift inventory in a timely fashion to get ahead of any shortages and react to any unforeseen contingencies. Further, customers can run and compare different scenarios to understand how changes or shocks to the network impact operations and delivery timelines.

With MRP Speed, customers run network planning optimizations on a continuous basis, empowering them to place orders and shift inventory in a timely fashion to get ahead of any shortages and react to any unforeseen contingencies. Further, customers can run and compare different scenarios to understand how changes or shocks to the network impact operations and delivery timelines. Continuous integration / continuous delivery for engineering changes. Warp Speed offers a suite of tools that bridge the gap between engineering and supply chain, between the eBOM and mBOM, between PLMs and ERPs. Customers rely on Warp Speed to rapidly and efficiently cut and roll out engineering changes to existing products as well as build out integrated delivery plans for launching news ones.

Warp Speed offers a suite of tools that bridge the gap between engineering and supply chain, between the eBOM and mBOM, between PLMs and ERPs. Customers rely on Warp Speed to rapidly and efficiently cut and roll out engineering changes to existing products as well as build out integrated delivery plans for launching news ones. The ability to unlock ERP data from SAP, NetSuite, CostPoint, OODO, and 10+ other systems in <24 hours. This has enabled customers to leapfrog past systems integration and consulting projects, otherwise slated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and last 18+ months.

This has enabled customers to leapfrog past systems integration and consulting projects, otherwise slated to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and last 18+ months. Command & control for AI at the edge. With the ability to run AI and model inference on edge devices, including in DDIL environments, Warp Speed customers can now operate AI-enabled fleets across connectivity types, hardware footprint, and compliance levels.

With the ability to run AI and model inference on edge devices, including in DDIL environments, Warp Speed customers can now operate AI-enabled fleets across connectivity types, hardware footprint, and compliance levels. Security principles for cleared manufacturing. Key investments in security are enabling Warp Speed customers to reach compliance with new regulations applied to defense contractors (e.g. CMMC, etc.), as well as run the same software-defined processes for manufacturing operations in both high-side and low-side environments.

