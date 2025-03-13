Powin and TÜV Rheinland Expand Strategic Partnership to Advance Energy Storage Safety and Innovation

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Powin LLC (Powin), a U.S. based global energy storage integrator and TÜV Rheinland, a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification, have expanded their strategic partnership to further enhance safety, compliance, and innovation in the energy storage industry.

As part of this expanded collaboration, TÜV Rheinland will provide technical R&D support, product safety certification, and compliance validation for Powin’s proven energy storage systems. By leveraging TÜV Rheinland’s extensive expertise in testing and certification, Powin strengthens its commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performing solutions that provide long-lasting value for customers. This partnership reinforces Powin’s dedication to setting the industry standard for safety and quality, ensuring its energy storage systems meet the highest global compliance.

“At Powin, safety is foundational to everything we do,” said Himanshu Khurana, Chief Technology Officer at Powin. “This partnership with TÜV Rheinland ensures our products meet the highest global standards, giving our customers the confidence they need to deploy energy storage at scale.”

With decades of expertise in battery safety, energy storage systems, and electrical compliance, TÜV Rheinland provides certification for key industry standards, including UL 9540A, UL 1973, IEC 62619, and NFPA 68/69. By working closely with Powin, TÜV Rheinland will help accelerate the adoption of safe and sustainable energy storage solutions worldwide.

“Powin’s commitment to safety and compliance aligns perfectly with our mission to uphold the highest industry standards,” said Weichun Li, TÜV Rheinland Vice President of Global Power Electronics. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for safety and reliability in the energy storage sector.”

This collaboration will enable Powin to unlock new application opportunities, enhance safety management, and drive innovation, supporting global customers in maximizing asset performance and ensuring grid stability in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

About Powin, LLC (Powin):

Powin is a U.S.-based global energy storage integrator on a mission to become the world’s most trusted energy storage provider, enabling clean and reliable energy. With data-driven software controls, proven hardware, and experienced end-to-end project execution, Powin delivers scalable systems tailored to meet the needs of modern energy demand. Supported by a globally diversified, ethically sourced supply chain, Powin bolsters energy distribution to alleviate grid congestion, reduce costs, and strengthen aging infrastructure. Relentlessly focused on innovation and lasting value, Powin optimizes energy management, mitigates risk, and ensures predictable energy throughout the lifetime of its projects. For the latest updates and news, please visit our website or connect with us on LinkedIn www.powin.com.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world’s leading testing service providers. It has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenues of more than 2.4 billion euros. TÜV Rheinland’s highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, the independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.