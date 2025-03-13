FLYONE Enhances Relationship With Navitaire to Boost Revenue Strategy, Incorporating Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex

CHISINAU, Moldova & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLYONE, Moldova’s leading airline, has expanded its agreement with Navitaire, an Amadeus company, for its industry-leading New Skies® reservations and retailing platform. The airline is expanding its services with Navitaire, adding its Digital Experience Suite and Revenue Management Integration Service (RMIS), as well as adopting the Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex solution.

The combination of these solutions will help elevate FLYONE’s drive for higher growth, revenue and efficiency.

Since 2019, Navitaire’s New Skies’ digital and retailing capabilities have enabled FLYONE to offer low fares and a variety of à la carte and bundled services, along with its unique FLYONE Club subscription service to give FLYONE customers value and choice. To further enhance the customer experience, the Digital Experience Suite provides digital APIs and toolkits to make it easy to connect with customers at any time on any device.

The Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex solution will provide FLYONE with an intuitive, easy to use interface helping the airline to optimize its pricing and inventory decisions including advanced tools such as automation of daily workflows, interactive data visualization and centralized dashboards. It allows users to work with different types of recommendations suited to different market and demand circumstances. Moreover, leveraging RMIS, Navitaire will stream near real-time events and data from New Skies to Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex, allowing FLYONE to react quickly to market demand and track up-to-the minute inventory changes.

Mircea MALECA, CEO of FLYONE, said: “We are delighted to continue our successful collaboration with Navitaire, which has been a key partner for us since 2019. Navitaire’s solutions have enabled us to offer a modern, flexible and convenient travel experience to our customers, while also helping us to improve our ancillary revenue generation and operational efficiency. We are confident that Navitaire’s cloud-based platform and digital solutions will support our ambitious growth plans and help us reach new markets and segments. We are also excited to adopt Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex, which will help us maximize our revenue potential and profitability.”

“We are proud to renew our partnership with FLYONE, a fast-growing and innovative airline in Eastern Europe,” said David P. Evans, CEO of Navitaire. “FLYONE is a great example of how Navitaire’s solutions can empower low-cost carriers to achieve their strategic goals and differentiate themselves in a competitive market. We look forward to working with FLYONE and Amadeus to deliver advanced technology and services that will fuel FLYONE’s expansion and future success.”

Benjamin Cany, Head of Offer Product Management, Amadeus, said: “We are thrilled to welcome FLYONE to the Amadeus revenue management community. Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex is a game-changer for airlines that want to harness the power of data and automation to optimize their revenue performance. The solution will provide FLYONE with the insights and recommendations it needs to make smarter and faster decisions in today’s dynamic environment.

We’re also pleased to further our integration with New Skies, allowing for a smooth and seamless connection between Amadeus Segment Revenue Management Flex and Navitaire’s RMIS solution, helping us to effectively serve the LCC market jointly as Amadeus group.”

About FLYONE

FLYONE (www.flyone.eu) was launched in 2016 and has managed in a short time to become one of the leaders of the aviation market in Moldova.

More recently, FLYONE has renewed its IOSA certification, the highest safety standard in operational management. Also in 2022, the company became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

FLYONE has been ranked monthly multiple times in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the TOP 10 "Most punctual company” according to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) category.

In December 2022, FLYONE Airlines SRL received the Air Operator Certificate from the Romanian Civil Aviation Authority (RCAA) and the license issued by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

During the same year, FLYONE managed to transport more than 1 million passengers and to launch 6 new destinations.

FLYONE ARMENIA was launched in 2021, and in 2022 it became number 1 in Armenia.

About Amadeus

Amadeus makes the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere by inspiring innovation, partnerships and responsibility to people, places and planet.

Our technology powers the travel and tourism industry. Inspiring more open ways of working. More connected ways of thinking, centered around the traveler. Our open platform connects the global travel and hospitality ecosystem. From startups to big industry players and governments too. Together, transforming how travel works.

We are working to make travel a force for social and environmental good. A collective responsibility to protect and improve the people and places we visit, ensuring travel continues to make positive contribution to our world.

We apply innovation to meet new needs, to solve real challenges. Our truly diverse global workforce, made up of 150 nationalities, is passionate about travel and technology.

We are an IBEX 35 company, listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange under AMS.MC. We have also been recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the last 13 years.

Amadeus. It’s how travel works better.

About Navitaire

Navitaire (www.navitaire.com), an Amadeus company, delivers industry-leading technology services supporting growth, profitability, and innovation to more than 65 airlines and rail companies worldwide, including many of the world’s most successful low-cost and hybrid airlines. Navitaire offers a full suite of proven solutions focused on revenue generation and streamlining costs in reservations, ancillary sales, loyalty, revenue accounting, and business intelligence. Navitaire has offices in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Amadeus Group. Learn more about Navitaire’s industry leadership in shaping the world of travel at www.navitaire.com.

Navitaire is one of the first technology providers to operate its entire airline platform solution in the cloud, offering its carriers dynamic scalability to keep pace with growth and access to leading-edge technology that supports modern offer and order retailing concepts. Its extensive API suite and proven retailing and distribution capabilities gives airlines flexible options to offer bundled or a la carte ancillary services throughout a customer’s journey. Navitaire's dynamic distribution, including its cloud-based NDC-enabled and digital channels, enables connections with industry and business partners, ranging from online travel agencies and airlines to travel commerce companies, all using modern technology.