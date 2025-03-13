KPI Solutions™ Announces Partnership With Hai Robotics

BELTON, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KPI Solutions (KPI), a leading provider of supply chain consulting, software, systems integration, and automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Hai Robotics, a global leader in warehouse automation for high-density case handling and storage.

This collaboration integrates Hai Robotics’ advanced AS/RS and case-handling systems with KPI’s innovative operational design to deliver customized warehousing solutions that optimize storage, retrieval, and fulfillment processes.

The demand for efficient, flexible, and scalable storage and fulfillment systems continues to rise as companies navigate labor challenges, increasing costs, and evolving customer expectations. Hai’s solutions are particularly well-suited for the food and beverage industry, helping companies increase throughput, boost productivity, and maximize storage capacity while reducing reliance on manual labor.

Seamlessly integrating with Opto™, KPI Solutions’ Warehouse Execution System (WES), Hai Robotics’ automated goods-to-person solutions are orchestrated in real-time—optimizing assets, coordinating with labor, and increasing throughput while lowering cost per pick.

“ We are happy to welcome Hai Robotics as a strategic partner and look forward to complementing KPI Solutions’ innovative designs and engineering expertise with their highly flexible and scalable technologies,” said Roger Counihan, Sr. Vice President of Sales. “ This partnership is a commitment to reimagining our clients’ operations for greater speed and agility while accelerating their growth and enabling long-term success.”

“ We’re excited to partner with KPI Solutions and confident that our combined expertise will deliver both immediate and long-term benefits, helping clients meet their evolving operational needs,” said Matt Kelly, Director of Business Development at Hai Robotics USA. “ Our highly flexible system components, combined with KPI’s data-driven designs, will provide tailored, innovative solutions that drive efficiency while reducing labor dependence.”

About KPI Solutions™:

KPI Solutions provides end-to-end supply chain services and automation to transform our clients’ distribution operations. We analyze, design, implement, and support flexible and scalable engineered solutions that optimize order fulfillment, build capacity, and reduce reliance on labor. Our data-driven operations strategy delivers resilient designs and our technology-neutral approach allows a blend of automated technologies for a customized solution. Our comprehensive offerings include consulting, network strategy, engineered facility design, material handling systems integration, robotics, intelligent warehouse software, and lifetime services.

https://kpisolutions.com/

About Hai Robotics

Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS), delivering unparalleled system flexibility and maximizing operational efficiency for facilities of all sizes and conditions.

Hai developed a modular approach to automation called HaiPick Systems. By integrating advanced robotic equipment and software with nearly any industry-standard racking and storage materials, Hai Robotics delivers tailored automation solutions that can be easily modified even after implementation.

HaiPick Systems reduce warehouse storage footprints by up to 75% while increasing storage density and vertical capacity to over 39 feet (12 meters). They achieve 99%+ order pick accuracy, provide a 4x boost in efficiency, 3x daily throughput, and eliminate the need for human travel in order picking.

With 1,500+ projects implemented across 40+ countries, supported by 8 global offices and 60+ partners, Hai Robotics ensures reliable local support worldwide.

For more information, visit www.HaiRobotics.com.