Three Link Solutions and Workday Host Exclusive Webinar on SMB Success With Launch Now Deployment

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Three Link Solutions (Three Link), an expert in deploying and optimizing the Workday suite of solutions, today announced a free upcoming webinar in collaboration with Workday, titled "A Workday Launch Now Success Story.”

This event will take place on Wednesday, March 19 at 11 a.m. CT. Reserve your spot now.

The webinar will feature Alba Castro, Director of Human Resources at Prime Time International, Bridget Marchese, Director of People and Culture at Pinehurst Country Club, Anna Patrascu, a consultant from Three Link, and Bryan Bacon Three Link’s Vice President of Activation. They will share their experiences and key insights into the successful deployment of the Workday platform using the Launch Now methodology, tailored for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that are aiming to quickly achieve enterprise-level efficiency.

Webinar Highlights:

Streamlined Deployment: Discover the efficient process of deploying Workday using Launch Now with insights from Alba, Bridget and Anna. They will discuss how SMBs can navigate this process smoothly with the support of a partner like Three Link.

Real Results: Gain practical insights and tangible benefits into the operational efficiencies and growth opportunities for businesses realized through the Launch Now methodology.

Expert Guidance: Alba, Bridget and Anna, experts on Launch Now, will share strategic tips for addressing the unique challenges SMBs face during deployment.

Who Should Attend:

SMB owners and decision-makers exploring ERP solutions.

HR and finance leaders seeking scalable software solutions.

IT professionals looking for efficient implementation strategies.

Why Attend:

Witness a Success Story: Learn from Alba and Bridget’s first-hand experience with Prime Time International and Pinehurst’s successful implementation of Workday, providing actionable takeaways for your organization.

Direct Advice: Engage with experts who have orchestrated these changes and get answers to your most pressing questions.

Future-Proof Your Business: Understand how Workday can grow with your business, adapting to new challenges and expanding capabilities.

Reserve your spot now and take the first step towards transforming your business operations with Workday.

About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is singularly focused on our clients’ Workday success through a full array of professional services delivered by high-quality, vetted Workday consultants. With Three Link, Workday customers can unlock the full value and productivity from their Workday investment. Led by industry veterans, Three Link is a certified Workday Services Partner, Staffing Partner, and Advisory Partner. Three Link sources top talent to give Workday customers expert consultants for their unique needs through planned engagement or for business continuity through a pay-as-you-go model. Through the entire Workday lifecycle, Three Link provides a customized, seamless transition of your finance, HR, planning, and supply chain operations to Workday. Link up today at threelink.com.