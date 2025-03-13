ChargePoint Deploys EV Fast Charging in New York with Support from NY State Energy Research and Development Authority

ChargePoint today announced the opening of five ultra-fast charging sites in upstate New York, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). (Photo: Business Wire)

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the opening of five ultra-fast charging sites in upstate New York. The sites are supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and are located in Cortland, Waterloo, Lake Placid, Niagara Falls, and Ripley. Drivers may find, use and pay for charging at these locations via the ChargePoint mobile app.

“ChargePoint’s collaboration with NYSERDA demonstrates the critical role that public-private partnerships will continue to play in the build out of charging infrastructure, particularly at the state level,” said Rick Wilmer, CEO of ChargePoint. “When all types of institutions work together to defray costs, much-needed EV charging infrastructure can scale at an accelerated pace.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA is proud to work with ChargePoint to bring these fast chargers to Cortland, Waterloo, Lake Placid, Niagara Falls, and Ripley. This private-public investment will expand access to reliable public charging for a growing number of electric vehicle drivers while helping to reduce pollution and improve air quality across the state.”

NYSERDA’s support, through its Clean Transportation program, enables the build-out of critical EV charging infrastructure across New York State, reducing the capital investment needed to deploy public charging sites. This includes building out access in underserved communities, defined as disadvantaged communities by New York State’s Climate Justice Working Group. Fifty percent of the fast-charging stations funded through this program will be located in communities designated as disadvantaged.

To learn more about EV charging funding programs available from NYSERDA, please visit: https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/Charging-Station-Programs.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint is creating a new fueling network to move people and goods on electricity. Since 2007, ChargePoint has been committed to making it easy for businesses and drivers to go electric with one of the largest EV charging networks and a comprehensive portfolio of charging solutions. The ChargePoint cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. Today, one ChargePoint account provides access to hundreds-of-thousands of places to charge in North America and Europe. For more information, visit the ChargePoint pressroom, the ChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact the ChargePoint North American press office or Investor Relations.

