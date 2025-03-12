RISR Partners With NewEdge Wealth to Support Better Outcomes for Business Owners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RISR, the first comprehensive business owner engagement platform for financial advisors, announced today its partnership with NewEdge Wealth, a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, a leading wealth management firm with more than $60 billion in client assets serviced.** Through this collaboration, NewEdge Wealth advisors will avail themselves of RISR’s best-in-class resources and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of business owner clients.

Research indicates that businesses with a well-developed financial plan experience 30 percent faster growth compared to those without one. The RISR platform will provide select NewEdge Wealth advisors with the tools and insights needed to guide business owner clients in aligning their business—their most significant asset—with their long-term financial goals. This partnership lays the foundation for deeper advisor-client relationships, smarter succession plans and thoughtful exit strategies.

“NewEdge Wealth was founded to challenge the status quo. We've always believed that wealth management should evolve to meet the real needs of clients, not the bottom line of the firm,” said John Straus, president and managing partner of NewEdge Wealth. “This partnership with RISR reflects that philosophy by enabling our advisors to offer business owners sharper, more personalized insights than before.”

Paul Emrick, a NewEdge Wealth advisor, continued, “By integrating RISR’s platform, we’re delivering solutions that align with the complexity and importance of our clients’ most valuable assets. With 69 percent of owners identifying exit strategy as a top priority, our time to act is now.”

Since launching at the beginning of last year, RISR has addressed a critical gap by equipping advisors with the tools to better serve business owners—a traditionally underserved yet highly valuable segment. While small business owners face ongoing challenges such as rising costs and evolving market demands, the outlook for 2025 is optimistic, with 73 percent expressing confidence in their financial viability. By leveraging RISR’s platform, NewEdge Wealth advisors are well-positioned to help business owners meet these challenges and opportunities, offering comprehensive financial planning and long-term solutions.

“Advisors can’t continue to treat the business like every other asset on the owner’s balance sheet,” said Jason Early, founder and chief executive officer of RISR. “By leveraging our technology, NewEdge Wealth's advisors can confidently position themselves as the quarterback for their clients.”

Both RISR and NewEdge Wealth launched post-2020 and have a shared focus on innovation and growth, which this partnership seeks to amplify. Financial professionals interested in planning enablement tools for business owner clients can book a demo with RISR here.

About RISR

Founded in 2024 and backed by financial industry veterans, RISR is a first-of-its-kind engagement platform designed to empower advisors and the business owners they serve. By providing deep insights into valuation, growth opportunities, risk assessment, and more, RISR helps advisors deliver more impactful advice. Its platform supports succession and exit planning, estate and legacy planning, retirement planning, insurance coverage, tax planning, and capital and liquidity planning. RISR is committed to unlocking growth for advisors and ensuring the success of small business owners who form the backbone of the U.S. economy. For more information, please follow RISR on LinkedIn or visit risr.com.

About NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth is a division of NewEdge Capital Group, LLC, a Barron’s Top 100 RIA Firm and Forbes’ America’s Top RIA Firm* supporting over 450 financial advisors servicing thousands of households, family offices and institutions. NewEdge Wealth is designed to meet the needs of ultra high net worth, family office and institutional clients. The firm offers personalized service and access to institutional-caliber products, services and technology that fosters stronger, more personal relationships with their clients.

*Barron’s rankings awarded in September 2024 based on prior 12 month data. Forbes/Shook rankings awarded in October 2024 based on data from 3/31/23-3/31/24.

**Assets “serviced by” the firm includes (i) client assets for which it provides investment advisory services, (ii) client assets for which it provides brokerage services through its affiliate, NewEdge Securities, LLC and (iii) client assets held at unaffiliated broker-dealers for which it provides supervisory oversight and support services.