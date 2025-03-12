CrowdStrike Announces New Distribution Agreement with Dicker Data to Meet Rising Cybersecurity Demand Across Australia & New Zealand

AUSTIN, Texas & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced a distribution agreement with Dicker Data (ASX: DDR), bringing the industry-leading CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform to Dicker Data’s partners and customers across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). This partnership expands CrowdStrike’s ANZ channel ecosystem, enabling Dicker Data’s partner base of leading resellers and managed service providers (MSPs/MSSPs) to drive vendor consolidation and stop breaches with the power of the Falcon platform.

Rising demand in ANZ led to Dicker Data seeking CrowdStrike given the large business opportunity presented by the Falcon platform as well as the mission-critical nature of cybersecurity. Dicker Data is committed to bringing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to its partner base serving enterprise, SMB and mid-market organizations across ANZ against advanced threats. With deep expertise in driving AI and cloud transformation services, Dicker Data will leverage the Falcon platform’s market-defining AI capabilities, Falcon® Cloud Security and additional best-in-class modules, empowering partners to modernize security operations while helping customers reduce vendor costs and eliminate coverage gaps caused by fragmented security tools.

"Dicker Data seeing the opportunity to further expand our ANZ channel ecosystem underscores our market position as cybersecurity’s generational platform. Together, we will accelerate CrowdStrike’s partner-first go-to-market strategy, unlocking greater opportunities for mid-market partners in the region,” said Jon Fox, vice president, channels and alliances, CrowdStrike Asia Pacific and Japan. “We look forward to working with Dicker Data to drive even more partner and customer adoption of the Falcon platform, simplifying cybersecurity and protecting organizations against sophisticated threats with the world’s most advanced AI-native technology.”

"Cybersecurity continues to be a high-growth opportunity for the IT channel, but the landscape is complex. In line with our commitment to help our partners access the world's leading technologies in every technology segment, we're pleased to be announcing our new partnership with CrowdStrike in Australia and New Zealand," said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer of Dicker Data. "Together with CrowdStrike, we are empowering partners with cutting-edge platform technology, enabling regional organizations to reduce operational costs and complexity while operating with confidence despite the pace of evolving cyber threats."

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/free-trial-guide/

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data (ASX: DDR) is an Australian-owned and operated, ASX-listed technology hardware, software, and cloud distributor in business since 1978. Our sales and presales teams are experienced product specialists who are dedicated to helping our partners tailor solutions to suit their client’s needs.

As a distributor, we sell exclusively to our valued partner base. We pride ourselves on developing strong long-term relationships with our customers, and helping them grow. This customer-first approach means we are proactive in engaging with our resellers and allows us to dynamically shift with changing market conditions, in turn helping to increase profitability.

Dicker Data distributes a wide portfolio of products from the world’s leading technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and other Tier 1 global brands. As the leading Australian distributor for many of these vendors, Dicker Data is dedicated to helping our partners deliver industry-leading solutions built on the world’s best technologies.