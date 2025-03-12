Marina del Rey Tourism Board Selects Be Boldly Public Relations as Agency of Record

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marina del Rey Tourism Board, the official destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting Marina del Rey as a premier choice for both leisure and business travelers, has announced Be Boldly Public Relations as its new agency of record. The LA-based agency will spearhead the global communications strategy, including leisure, trade, and MICE media relations, influencer marketing, and creative year-round planning.

“ We’re thrilled to partner with Be Boldly Public Relations to amplify Marina del Rey’s presence as a vibrant and dynamic destination for locals, visitors, and business travelers alike,” said Janet Zaldua, CEO of the Marina del Rey Tourism Board. “ With their expertise in tourism and hospitality, we’re confident Be Boldly will support our mission in driving visitation by showcasing all the exciting recreational opportunities, attractions, and visitor experiences our community has to offer.”

As Marina del Rey celebrates its 60th anniversary, the destination is undergoing a resurgence. Just four miles north of LAX, the waterfront gem offers a wealth of outdoor activities and an evolving culinary scene. The area boasts seven exceptional hotels, including two new hotels that opened in 2021 and three recently renovated properties — Marina del Rey Marriott; Jamaica Bay Inn, Tapestry Collection by Hilton; and Hilton Garden Inn, Marina del Rey — making L.A.’s Marina an even more attractive option for visitors.

From parasailing and sportsfishing to paddleboarding, dining cruises and the unique YOGAqua (yoga on paddleboards), visitors can enjoy a wide range of experiences on the water. Dining options continue to flourish as well, with new options like plant-based restaurant Planta, Winston’s Pies for freshly baked treats, artisanal Italian gelato chain Bacio di Latte and popular Alfred Coffee, adding to local favorites like Tony P’s Dockside Grill and Dear Jane’s, co-owned by Michelin-starred chef Josiah Citrin.

In addition to these exciting developments, Marina del Rey also hosts a variety of year-round, family-friendly events, including Marina Movie Nights, Summer Concert Series, and the Annual Holiday Boat Parade. The destination’s proximity to top LA attractions like Abbott Kinney, the Santa Monica Pier, Rodeo Drive, Hollywood, and SoFi Stadium makes it an ideal home base for visitors exploring the greater Los Angeles area.

For MICE travelers, Marina del Rey offers over 100,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, perfect for groups looking for an inspiring setting. With nearly 1,400 hotel rooms and suites across its collection of properties, plus 40 private charter yachts available to host groups, Marina del Rey is a top choice for those seeking a memorable one-of-a-kind meeting experience.

This partnership comes on the heels of a major milestone for the destination, as Marina del Rey recently celebrated its award-winning ad campaign, Where LA Comes to Play, created in collaboration with advertising agency partner Tambourine. The ad won the prestigious 2024 Viddy Platinum Award, a highly regarded recognition in the video industry.

With Be Boldly Public Relations on board, the Marina del Rey Tourism Board is poised to further amplify the destination’s global visibility, drawing even more travelers to experience the beauty and excitement of this one-of-a-kind waterfront locale.

ABOUT MARINA DEL REY TOURISM BOARD

The Marina del Rey Tourism Board is the official marketing organization that promotes L.A.’s Marina as a leisure and business travel destination. Located along the Los Angeles coastline and only four miles from LAX, Marina del Rey is the largest man-made small-craft harbor in North America. The Marina is the gateway to Southern California with hotels and year-round water recreation and waterfront dining all within a short drive to many of L.A.'s top attractions including Santa Monica, SoFi Stadium, and Hollywood. Go to visitmdr.com for more information.

ABOUT BE BOLDLY PUBLIC RELATIONS

Be Boldly PR is a dynamic Los Angeles-based public relations agency specializing in media relations, brand partnerships, influencer marketing and strategic storytelling for our clients and their audiences. Founded in 2020 by Denise Lengyeltoti and Linda Huang Yu—former global communications leaders at Los Angeles Tourism—and joined by Marissa Mota in 2021, Be Boldly PR delivers high-impact press coverage, buzzworthy campaigns, and tailored brand strategies that drive real business results.

The agency leverages its deep industry expertise, global media connections, and innovative approach to help brands break through the noise. Be Boldly PR goes beyond traditional PR, fostering authentic connections between brands and their audiences through compelling storytelling, curated events, and influential collaborations. Get in touch at www.beboldly.co and @beboldlypr