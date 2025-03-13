Myrobalan Therapeutics Awarded a Grant from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to Advance Development of MRO-002 in Multiple Sclerosis

MEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Myrobalan Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing potent, selective, and brain-penetrant oral small-molecule therapies to restore brain function, today announced a grant of over $850,000 from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society to support the preclinical and translational development of MRO-002, a G-protein-coupled receptor 17 (GPR17) antagonist, for the treatment of progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The grant is being awarded through the National MS Society’s Fast Forward program, an initiative that supports commercial organizations developing novel therapies and diagnostic tools for MS.

MS is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system (CNS), characterized by neuroinflammation and demyelination. Progressive MS, characterized by the steady worsening of neurological functions over time, represents a significant unmet medical need. Current treatment options for progressive MS are limited, with only a few approved therapies, leaving a substantial gap for novel treatments that can restore neuronal function by promoting myelin repair. Myrobalan is developing MRO-002 with the potential to promote remyelination in progressive MS.

“Having a therapy that promotes myelin repair would have tremendous implications for people living with MS,” said Walter Kostich, PhD, Associate Vice President, Translational Research at the National MS Society. “We are happy to support Myrobalan Therapeutics’ pre-clinical testing of MRO-002 and look forward to learning whether it has translational potential for people with MS.”

“We are excited to receive the Fast Forward grant from the National MS Society, and appreciate their confidence in our drug development approach,” said Jing Wang, PhD, CEO & Co-Founder, Myrobalan Therapeutics. “We believe that MRO-002 has the potential to promote myelin repair in neurodegenerative diseases, demyelinating disorders, and conditions involving recovery from CNS injury.”

About MRO-002

MRO-002 is an orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant, small molecule antagonist of GPR17, which serves as a block to myelin repair.

About Myrobalan Therapeutics, Inc.

Myrobalan Therapeutics is a preclinical stage biotechnology company headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts, with a focus on developing oral neurorestorative therapies to reverse key pathologies underlying dysfunctions in the central nervous system (CNS) microenvironment in the setting of neurodegeneration and brain injury. Myrobalan applies deep knowledge of drug discovery and neurological processes underlying demyelination and neuroinflammation to create highly selective and brain-penetrant therapeutic candidates uniquely positioned for treating CNS conditions with significant unmet medical need. Myrobalan is committed to a transformed future in which patients with degenerative CNS conditions can access safe and effective medicines offering restorative potential. For more information on Myrobalan Therapeutics, visit our website at myrotx.com.

About The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society funds cutting-edge research for a cure, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. To learn more visit nationalmssociety.org or call 1-800-344-4867.