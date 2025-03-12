More Than Fitness: F45 Training Unveils “FIT” - a Unifying Parent Company Paving the Way for Holistic Wellness

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training, a leading global fitness community specializing in innovative, functional group workouts that are fast, fun, and results-driven, today announced the launch of FIT (Functional Inspired Training) House of Brands, a new company brand that unifies its key brands to create a singular and holistic wellness ecosystem. By bringing these brands together, FIT marks a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to delivering total wellness solutions through a unique combination of proven functional training, wellness and recovery, and fitness and community-driven experiences. Operating in over 55 countries, FIT continues to build momentum and grow.

“The launch of FIT marks a pivotal moment for the fitness and wellness industry,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of FIT. “We’re not just evolving – we’re redefining ourselves as well as our brand story, enabling expansion under our umbrella to include new modalities whether through acquisition or development. FIT is leading the charge in holistic wellness by uniting F45 Training, FS8, VAURA Pilates, and our recovery services under one powerful vision. This is about empowering communities worldwide to move better, feel stronger, and live longer.”

With over 1,500 studio locations across the globe, the FIT House of Brands includes:

F45 Training: A functional training method designed for everyone, no matter your fitness level. As a global leader in fitness, the 45-minute workouts combine strength, cardio, and scientifically backed programming that is results driven in an efficient, fun, and energizing way that has been delivering membership fitness results for more than 10 years.

The announcement of FIT comes on the heels of a highly successful year for the global fitness leader, during which FIT celebrated record-setting development and achievements. These achievements included 12.4% growth in global average unit volumes for F45 Training, 23.9% for FS8 and 51.1% for VAURA Pilates. With 75 new studio openings across its portfolio of brands in 2024, FIT continues to solidify its dominant position as the leader in the boutique fitness category, redefining its offerings and setting new standards in the health and fitness space.

FIT aspires to change lives and communities through fitness, wellness, and recovery – all anchored in three core brand pillars:

The Power of Movement: FIT believes that every workout, every recovery session, and every moment inside our studios has the power to transform lives. Whether it’s pushing your limits in a functional workout, strength in a Pilates session, or accelerating recovery through wellness innovations, FIT provides the tools to achieve outstanding results and long-lasting wellness.

Additionally, FIT has strategic partnerships with leading recovery solutions allowing franchisees to provide members with a wide breadth of services designed to complement any fitness journey by optimizing performance and wellbeing. Services are available at select studios and include:

Cold Plunges: Experience the ultimate in recovery by reducing inflammation and improving circulation while boosting energy and mental focus.

Infrared Saunas: Detoxify and rejuvenate with infrared sauna therapy, promoting relaxation and muscle recovery.

: Detoxify and rejuvenate with infrared sauna therapy, promoting relaxation and muscle recovery. Percussion Therapies: Hyperice enhances the warm-up and recovery process with percussion, compression, and vibration massage technologies, helping to reduce muscle stiffness and soreness, improve circulation, and enhance range of motion.

For more information regarding FIT, please visit www.functionalinspiredtraining.com.

