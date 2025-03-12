Wiley Partners with Pi School to Enhance the European Space Agency's AI-Powered Earth Virtual Expert (EVE) Project

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From the London Book Fair, Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, today announced it will provide access to a curated collection of Earth science research materials to help enhance the training and capabilities of the European Space Agency's Earth Virtual Expert (EVE). Wiley signed an agreement with Pi School, which is leading the development of the EVE project for ESA's Φ-lab. EVE is a fine-tuned large language model designed to transform how researchers and the public access and engage with Earth Observation and Earth science research and information.

The EVE project, developed by Pi School with support from Imperative Space, is creating an innovative virtual expert capable of answering queries about Earth Observation and Earth science in natural language. Pi School's mission is to empower businesses and individuals by delivering cutting-edge AI solutions tailored to real-world challenges. The system will be built by enhancing an existing AI language model with specialized Earth science knowledge and the ability to reference and cite specific scientific sources in its responses.

In support of this endeavor, Wiley will license a collection of published research, such as scientific journals, including those from the American Geophysical Union (AGU) publishing program, books from Wiley’s Earth science portfolio, and Q&A courseware materials.

A strong supporter of open science practices, AGU’s contribution of content to the project will provide a key test of the beneficial use of AI technology for the geosciences with an emphasis on ethical use, transparency, and proper attribution.

" This landmark agreement in support of the European Space Agency's EVE project represents a significant step forward in making authoritative scientific knowledge more accessible, actionable and attributable," said Jay Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Research & Learning for Wiley. " Wiley’s innovative collaboration with Pi School will help unlock new possibilities in Earth Observation research for scientists and researchers worldwide."

During the initial phase, EVE will be piloted with 200 experts from ESA and authorized external researchers, who will help refine the system's capabilities. The platform will feature an innovative web interface designed to make Earth Observation information more accessible and impactful for both specialists and the broader public. Proper attribution guidelines will be followed. Registration for the pilot is now open, and interested people can join via this link. Additionally, a user-based survey to further shape EVE into the communities’ desired use-cases can also be completed here. The project also features a communications website.

" The development of EVE represents a key step toward Φ-lab's vision of broadening engagement with Earth Observation data," said Nicolas Longépé, Earth Observation Data Scientist at ESA Φ-lab. " This virtual expert aims to transform how users explore and understand Earth Observation insights in order to expand their understanding of our atmosphere, climate, and oceans."

Wiley is committed to the responsible use of AI and has officially established core principles—focusing on the importance of human oversight, transparency, fairness, and appropriate governance—upon which its AI journey is grounded. Wiley is actively pursuing AI opportunities but also thoughtfully managing the risks.

About ESA Φ-lab

The European Space Agency (ESA) provides Europe's gateway to space. ESA is an intergovernmental organisation, created in 1975, with the mission to shape the development of Europe's space capability and ensure that investment in space delivers benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world. Learn more at www.esa.int.

ESA Φ-lab accelerates the future of Earth Observation (EO) through disruptive and transformational innovation, aiming to strengthen the world-leading competitiveness of the European EO industrial and scientific sectors.

About Pi School

Pi School was founded in 2017 by Translated, a global leader in language technology solutions, to address the shortage of skilled AI professionals. Its flagship programme, The Pi School of AI, helps organisations integrate AI into business operations by selecting the world's top engineers and scientists and having them apply their academic knowledge to solving real-world challenges. This is done through an intensive eight-week programme that equips top scientists and engineers with advanced AI skills, focusing on creating MVP prototypes tailored to business needs. Since its inception, Pi School has trained over 230 AI experts and developed more than 100 MVPs for clients, including Amazon, Meta, ESA and the European Commission. Learn more at picampus-school.com.

About Imperative Space

Imperative Space is a multi-disciplinary innovation company working across media, education, communications, technology, and policy within the global space sector. Our mission is to drive growth and impact in the industry by leveraging space technologies to address global challenges and promote sustainable development. The company focuses on key areas including Earth Observation, Satellite Communications (SatComs), Space Exploration, Human Spaceflight, and Astronomy. For more information, please visit our website Imperative Space.

About AGU

AGU (www.agu.org) is a global community supporting more than half a million advocates and professionals in Earth and space sciences. Through broad and inclusive partnerships, AGU aims to advance discovery and solution science that accelerate knowledge and create solutions that are ethical, unbiased and respectful of communities and their values. From a single journal founded in 1896, AGU’s publications has grown to include 24 high-impact journals, four active book series, and the Earth and Space Science Open Archive.

In addition to scholarly publishing, AGU programs include convening virtual and in-person events and providing career support. We live our values in everything we do, such as our net zero energy renovated building in Washington, D.C. and our Ethics and Equity Center, which fosters a diverse and inclusive geoscience community to ensure responsible conduct.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world's largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at Wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.

