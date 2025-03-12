ThirdLove Revolutionizes Its Customer Experience With AI-Powered Personalization From Bloomreach

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloomreach, the cutting-edge solution for AI-powered personalization, today announced it has been selected to power personalization across the customer experience for ThirdLove, a female-founded lifestyle brand offering elevated intimate apparel. ThirdLove has been at the forefront of innovation since its inception — championing bras built for bodies and pioneering half-cup sizes. Its partnership with Bloomreach extends that commitment to innovation further across its online shopping experience, personalizing every website visit and customer interaction with Bloomreach’s powerful Loomi AI.

“Bloomreach will be key to unlocking a more personalized relationship with our customer and help her find exactly what she wants,” said Amy Carr, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer, ThirdLove. “Our company was built on a customer-first approach to design, guided by a mission to help every shopper feel their best. Bloomreach will ensure we take that same approach across our website experience. We’re creating a shopping experience as unique as the customers we serve, and we’re excited to have a strategic partner helping us achieve that.”

ThirdLove is implementing Bloomreach with the support of IM Digital, a longstanding Bloomreach partner with a proven track record of success. Together, IM Digital and Bloomreach will help ThirdLove unlock the power of a single data source fueling AI-driven personalization. Across ThirdLove’s website and marketing touchpoints, more tailored shopping experiences will help to drive higher conversions, repeat purchases, and lasting customer loyalty.

“ThirdLove revolutionized bra design, bringing personalization and innovation into a market that simply hadn’t seen it before,” said Amanda Cole, Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomreach. “Knowing how integral personalization and innovation are to Bloomreach, we can’t imagine a better fit for a partnership. We look forward to helping build experiences tailored to every ThirdLove customer, and driving consequential growth for ThirdLove along the way.”

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach personalizes the customer experience. Trained on the industry's only real-time customer and product data engine, its Loomi AI empowers brands to tailor every touchpoint — driving engagement, revenue, and repeat buyers. Bloomreach helps 1,400+ global brands, including Bosch, Puma, and Marks & Spencer, grow their businesses through AI-powered solutions for marketing automation; search and merchandising; and conversational shopping.